The two teams Great Crossing girls’ basketball is theoretically chasing in the 11th Region based on last year’s results and returning roster, Franklin County and Lafayette, both employ the same style of hunkering down on defense and working inside-out relentlessly to get their preferred shots at the other end.
So while Wednesday night’s 44-35 exhibition loss to the Generals wasn’t pretty at times, it was designed more to prepare for the December-through-March grind than November style points.
“Give Lafayette credit. They’re probably one of the better teams in our region that really runs their offense until they get something,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “As poorly as we played, we’re not too far off of them. Take care of the ball here, knock a few shots down there and we’ll be fine.”
Great Crossing went the equivalent of more than half without sinking a single field goal while scoring only one point from the free throw line.
Lafayette, a region finalist last winter, took advantage with a 20-0 run. Olivia Cathers scored 12 of her game-high 14 in the second quarter to propel the similarly hot-and-cold Generals.
“There was that one stretch where we couldn’t even score. They would take the ball away before the shots got up,” Wilson said. “That’s just confidence taking care of the ball. I told them, ‘You guys are older. You’ve been through the storm.’ No excuses for that. You’ve got to play, and you’ve got to play with confidence.”
Led by the relentless, physical approach of Ava Schureman, GC held 6-foot-2 Lafayette senior Anaya Brown to seven points. Personal fouls weren’t being counted in the preseason contest, a concession that helped keep both players on the floor.
In the other exhibition wrinkle, the scoreboard was cleared after each quarter. GC won the first and fourth.
Raegan Barrett scored eight of her team-leading 10 points over the final eight minutes. Rachel Smith added eight and Kaylee Ray six for the Warhawks.
“We couldn’t do anything with Raegan the first three quarters, and then all of a sudden she started scoring,” Wilson said. “You’ve got to play with that confidence all the time.”
Five different players combined to hit Lafayette’s six 3-pointers. The Generals cashed in several after earning second chances off the glass.
“I think we’ll be fine. We’ve just got to put it together. It’s the little things right now,” Wilson said. “Blocking out, we had position, but playing against a good athlete, you’ve got to put a body on her and push back, because they’ll go right over you to get it.
“They got some wide-open threes, but defensively we weren’t moving. We were ball watching. We waited until they caught the ball, and then it was too late. You’ve got to move while the ball is in the air.”
GC has two full weeks of practice for a gauntlet to open the season: Paul Laurence Dunbar for starters, then Franklin County, Scott County and Simon Kenton the following week at the Toyota Classic.
“We looked like we got a little winded. We wonder why we run sprints every day in practice.,” Wilson said. “We need to work on our conditioning and break down some things defensively. There ain’t no easy cake.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.