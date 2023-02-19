Off its hottest streak of the season, Great Crossing girls' basketball ran into a week with a minuscule margin for error.
Then again, GC is part of the 41st District's decade-long tradition of not playing its best when looking over — or in this year's case, up — at Franklin County.
The Lady Flyers extended their winning streak in the pod to a staggering 75 games by surviving a 49-32 grind at GC on Thursday night.
Franklin County (22-6 overall, 6-0 district) hasn't been beaten locally since the district championship game against Frankfort back on Feb. 22, 2013.
“They've not lost a district game in 10 years,” GC coach Matt Walls said, “It's unbelievable. I was coaching at Campbellsville.”
Second fiddle since joining the pack of pursuers four seasons ago, Great Crossing (18-11, 4-2) couldn't take advantage of a night on which neither team shot better than 30 percent from the field.
Franklin County also missed 11 free throws and turned it over 19 times but took advantage of a second-half corner 3-point shooting binge from 6-foot-1 wing Rachel Shropshire to sneak away.
Shropshire sank all four of the Flyers' 3-pointers on the night and finished with 17 points to counter a couple of bombs from Chapel Brown that pulled the Warhawks within five, 26-21, midway through the third period.
“We had it right there in the third quarter, but again, turnovers. We turned it over at the worst possible time we could do it,” Walls said. “(Shropshire is) a good shooter. It was like a waterfall after that.”
Logan Kennedy added 12 points and Juliana Frazee nine for Franklin County. The 6-1 Frazee (12 rebounds) and 6-4 Jhaven Meade (six boards, four steals) staked the Flyers to a 37-25 advantage on the glass.
GC shot 12-for-41 (29.3 percent), including 2-for-13 from distance, and was besieged by 22 turnovers.
“I thought their energy and effort were fantastic. We just can't shoot ourselves in the foot like we did. We gave up 15 offensive rebounds,” Walls said. “You just can't have 22 turnovers against a good team like that. But we can watch it. We can learn from it and see some things, and hopefully we'll get another crack at 'em.”
Raegan Barrett headlined Great Crossing with 13 points and six rebounds, crossing the 1,000-point threshold for her high school career.
Barrett, who saw limited varsity action as an eighth-grader for Scott County before GCHS opened, joined former teammates Timothi Williams and Braylee McMath in reaching the milestone.
“That's good for her,” Walls said. “Congrats to her. She's put the work in. When you put the work in, the results will show.”
Brown added eight points, while Ave Schureman scored five to go with a matching number of steals for GC, which fell 75-57 in a foul-filled game at Franklin County last month.
GC scored the first four points in the rematch but fell into a 20-13 halftime deficit.
Frazee's layup after a timeout started a 15-3 getaway in response to Brown's consecutive threes.
“There were a lot of whistles. It kind of slowed us down. We wanted to play a little faster, try to get those big girls up and down (the court),” Walls said. “With the whistles and how they substitute, it's just hard for us to make it the kind of game we want to make it. About every free throw they shuffle in and out. It just makes it hard for us to get out on the break and stuff like that.”
Great Crossing, which fell Tuesday at Eighth Region champ Anderson County, lost three consecutive games for only the second time this season thanks to a 48-41 home verdict Friday against St. Henry.
Barrett showed the way again with 11 points and seven boards. Schureman supplied seven points and five steals. Brown scored six.
GC shot 24.9 percent against the Crusaders (15-10), who were led by Kayla Unkraut's game-high 19 points.
“We've still got a little stomach bug issue going around,” Walls said. “Not to make excuses, but we've got a couple that are not 100 percent. I'd rather it happen now than in two weeks.”
No. 2 seed GC will be at No. 3 Western Hills in the 41st District semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22. A potential title-game rematch with Franklin County looms two nights later.