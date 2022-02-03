Girls' basketball: Franklin County is no-fly zone for Great Crossing
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
FRANKFORT — If someone from another neck of the woods visited the Franklin County gym early Tuesday night, they would have presumed that Great Crossing is the team that has owned 41st District girls' basketball without so much as a regular-season scare for nine years.
Almost every shot by the Warhawks went in, and nearly every attempt from the Flyers in reply missed the rim or ran smack-dab into an open hand. GC led by nine out of the gate, and if it wasn't a full-blown changing of the guard, at least it felt like an invitation to text your friends and family and post your upset alert on social media.
Yeah, about that. Its band briefly muted and its fans momentarily muffled in disbelief, Franklin County merely scored 36 of the final 41 points in the first half and won with jaw-dropping ease, 68-40.
Of seven straight losses to start the series with its neighbor, the last two for Great Crossing (12-9 overall, 4-2 district) have been the most lopsided.
“They came out flat. We came out strong. We had several turnovers in a row, and that was the difference in the ballgame,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “In the second quarter we just couldn't put the ball in the hole.”
Timothi Williams scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half for the Warhawks. Rachel Smith piled up her 11 — two 3-pointers, plus 5-for-5 from the free throw line — in the first nine minutes.
Then the roof caved in, starting fittingly with a 3-point play by Patience Laster, who dominated throughout with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
A steal by Nevaeh Carter, one of her four to go along with 11 points and seven rebounds, led to a pair of free throws. Cameryn Ridderikhoff's corner three and Carter's transition layup landed Franklin County the lead.
“We started off well, and then we didn't do the key things we needed to do. Number one was take care of the basketball. We've got to take care of the ball,” Wilson said. “When you're dealing with athletes that can jump, if you don't make good, crisp passes or smart passes, they capitalize on it.”
Franklin County's flourish to an 18-15 lead at the first-quarter horn was merely the opening act.
Smith tied it with a 3-pointer out of the huddle. It inspired a surge of 17 unanswered points from the Flyers. Laster's short turnaround jumper gave the Flyers an advantage they wouldn't relinquish.
The Flyers attacked both down low, with points from Jazmin Chambers, Jhaven Meade and Laster at the rim, and from the wing in the form of consecutive 3-pointers by Rachel Shropshire.
Laster landed a corner three for good measure and sent Franklin County into the locker room with a comfortable 42-20 cushion.
“We had a lot of good looks, and then we stopped defending well. It's like everything just crumbled down,” Wilson said. “I guess we came out and shocked ourselves, 'Oh, hey, we're up.' And then all of a sudden we were like, 'Oh, let's give them the ball.' We were a step behind, weren't getting around in the post like we were supposed to, weren't blocking out like we were in the beginning.”
Ava Schureman's eight rebounds and a combined three blocked shots from Raegan Barrett and Kennedy Harrison were the defensive highlights against big, strong Franklin County, which hasn't lost a game in the district since the 2013 championship against Frankfort.
Meade countered with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Flyers (17-5, 5-0). Her team has prospered despite the graduation of longtime point guard Brooklynn Miles, who has been a key contributor as a true freshman for the top-five Tennessee Lady Vols.
“They have athletes. They always do. And they've got the bigs inside, which are a handful. But it's simple. You've got to stick to the game plan. You've got to block them out. You've take care of the ball. That's what they thrive off, steals and second-chance shots,” Wilson said. “We've got to show up and we've got to play. Ain't nobody gonna bow down and give you anything. You've gotta go take it.”
Great Crossing shot a dismal 12-for-51 (23.5 percent), which has been the bugaboo in games against the two-time defending 11th Region champions.
The final verdict could have been ever more one-sided had Franklin County not missed 10 of its 19 free throw attempts.
“I thought we came out confident. I thought we had a good game plan. We just lost focus on what we were doing. That's something we've had issues with in practice,” Wilson said. “We dictated the tempo. We did everything we needed to do. We just didn't take care of the ball. They had 19 points off turnovers, 16 points off second-chance shots. When you play good teams like that, you ain't gonna win shooting the ball 23 percent.”
Weather permitting, GC will try to bounce back at home Friday against Christian Acadeny-Louisville and Saturday at Frederick Douglass.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
You voted: