FRANKFORT — Someday almost arrived Friday evening for Great Crossing girls' basketball.
Sports are fickle. Neither Franklin County's 10-year submission hold on the 41st District championship nor its 77-game winning streak over the same timeline will last forever.
GC owned the lead late enough in this season's title tilt on a neutral court that it raised the brows over the eyes peeking in from around the region. The big team with a mighty tradition snapped back down the stretch, however, with the Lady Flyers erasing a six-point deficit to keep the belt with a 61-53 triumph.
“That was the one,” Great Crossing coach Matt Walls said. “I'd like to rewind to about the six-minute mark. We're close.”
Fueled by a third-quarter eruption from foul-troubled and well-rested all-11th Region senior Raegan Barrett, GC (19-13) scored 15 of the first 21 points in the second half. Barrett's pair of free throws made it 44-38 with 2:38 remaining in the period.
Their fuel light perhaps flickering from the comeback and the heat of packed Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium, the Warhawks' engine developed a damaging cough when the other senior starter, Rachel Smith, left the game with a lower back injury after a hard collision under the Franklin County basket.
Her departure coincided with back-to-back baskets by tournament MVP Leia Hogan that gave Franklin County (25-7) the lead for good, 47-46, going into the fourth quarter.
“That hurt, losing Rachel, but we've got to have other people step up. I think we got a little passive when she went out,” Walls said. “I loved the energy, intensity and effort that our girls played with. I just think (Franklin County) had the better legs the last four or five minutes of the game.”
Great Crossing sank only one field goal in an eight-minute span prior to Barrett's bucket that made it 52-50 with 3:56 to play.
In the midst of another cold snap for the Warhawks, Madison Jackson sank one free throw in each of two trips to the line, and Juliana Frazee delivered consecutive layups down low to give the Flyers some space.
“We got some points off our defense a couple possessions back-to-back. Then we kept looking high-low to try to take advantage of some things with our size,” Franklin County coach Joey Thacker said. “I don't know that we win if Rachel stays in the game. They battled through foul trouble and were still giving it to us. Give credit to Matt and what he's doing with 'em. They'll be just fine.”
Barrett scored 14 of her team-high 16 points in the second half for Great Crossing. Smith notched seven of her 12 in the third quarter before being wheeled off. She later returned to the bench to watch the end of the game and walked gingerly onto the court after Barrett and Ava Schureman to accept an all-tournament plaque.
Great Crossing traveled to Frederick Douglass for an 11th Region quarterfinal Monday night. The Warhawks have been district runner-up to the Flyers in the district in each of their four seasons as a program.
Franklin County's last district defeat was at the hands of Frankfort High in the 2013 championship game.
“I told them if you give the same effort, same energy, same intensity next week then you never know what could happen,” Walls said. “I think we've been up and down on that a little bit all year.”
Hogan had 22 points to lead Franklin County, including four first-half 3-pointers to keep the Flyers afloat on an evening when others' outside shots found an unkind rim and both teams' stars spent ample time on the bench after two early whistles.
Five lead changes and five ties spiced up the first half. After Chapel Brown's transition layup put GC on top 29-23, Franklin County scored the final nine points to lead by three at the half.
Despite its foul difficulties, Great Crossing contained Franklin County's six-foot-plus quartet of Frazee, Jhaven Meade, Rachel Shropshire and Jazmin Chambers to a total of 10 first-half points.
“Leia kept us in the game. She was just a dog,” Thacker said. “She is sometimes overly aggressive, but we were glad she was tonight. We just have kids that know when it's time, and she's done it all her life,”
Olivia Tierney (nine points, four steals) was instrumental for the Warhawks in the first half, which also featured key contributions from fearless youngsters Adrianna Brown and Maya Custard.
Free throws haunted both teams. The Flyers (17-for-36) and Warhawks (10-for-21) finished below 50 percent.
At the time of its second six-point lead of the night, GC had missed 11 of 17 from the stripe.
“We were up five or six and I think we turned it over, missed free throws and turned it over again,” Walls said. “That just kinda kills you. Then you give up a three. It's just little things you can fix.”