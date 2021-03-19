Great Crossing never let it get out of hand, but Franklin County continued its control over both the Warhawks and the 41st District in Friday night’s championship game.
The Flyers won their eighth consecutive title and have now enjoyed the upper hand in all five of their meetings with the Warhawks after a 62-51 verdict at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
Franklin County (14-5) made a gradual getaway, pounding the ball inside to its low-post combination of Jhaven Meade and Patience Laster after a scorching early showing from the perimeter.
Raegan Barrett scored six early points to keep GC (11-7) within one, 12-11, at the 2:30 mark of the opening quarter.
Two 3-pointers apiece from Shauvi Kennedy and Brooklynn Miles stretched the advantage for the Flyers, who scored the final six points of the first period.
That seven-point lead held up until intermission. Rachel Smith connected twice from deep to keep the Warhawks in contention at 30-23.
Hailey Ward hit from deep to open the second-half scoring, but the Flyers embarked on a 7-2 run to take their largest lead of the evening.
GC still advances to next week’s 11th Region tournament and will travel to face one of the other district champions – Scott County, Tates Creek or Madison Southern – at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The region draw will be held Saturday morning.
This story will be updated.