FRANKFORT — Whether it's tomorrow or a dozen more years from now, it promises to be a grind for whichever rival is fortunate enough to win a 41st District girls' basketball game at the expense of Franklin County.
Did somebody say grind? It's fair to say Tuesday's combined totals of 81 free throw attempts, 53 fouls, 44 turnovers and 107 real-time minutes to play 32 qualify in every sense of the word.
Great Crossing stayed afloat and within arm's length throughout most of the type of battle royal it will take to finally knock off the nine-time defending district champions.
Unfortunately for the Lady Warhawks, the Lady Flyers had an answer every time the visitors sniffed around the door. That reply typically came with the clock stopped and Franklin County toeing the charity stripe, where it finally put the slugfest to sleep with a 75-57 final.
“When you've got one team shooting 48 free throws and the other team shooting 33, hey, I can say this. (Referees) were consistent,” GC coach Matt Walls said. “As long as they're consistent, I don't have any problem.”
Franklin County (12-2 overall, 1-0 district) matched the number of attempts by Great Crossing (9-6, 1-1) with 33 makes. To put that in perspective, only 19 teams are listed in the KHSAA record book as having hit 35 or more in a game throughout the history of girls' basketball in Kentucky.
The win extended Franklin County's staggering win streak in district play to 70.
Nine of those have come at GC's expense by an average margin of 17 points. FC's last loss along the US-460 and 60 corridor was to Frankfort in the 2013 district championship.
“I thought we played hard. I thought in spurts we played well,” Walls said. “We've just gotta do it for not two minutes at a time, more like six minutes at a time and build that way.”
Freshman Logan Kennedy led the Flyers with 21 points and six steals and was 13-for-18 from the line. Rachel Shrophire and Jazmin Chambers added 16 points apiece and were a combined 12-for-15 on free throws.
Rachel Smith led Great Crossing with 18 points. Raegan Barrett had 14 and Olivia Tierney nine, while Ava Schureman supplemented her seven points with five rebounds and four steals.
Franklin County started the marathon with a 10-0 run and ended on a 17-6 binge. Great Crossing owned a slight edge in between, twice cutting the second-half gap to seven, lastly at 58-51 on two Barrett free throws with 3:53 left.
Twenty-seven giveaways to the tall, rangy Flyers ultimately felled those comeback hopes.
“I told them you just can't dig yourself a hole like that, and you can't have 27 turnovers against a team like that,” Walls said. “That's been a big emphasis, and it's gonna continue to be a big emphasis. We've gotta coach 'em better, and we've gotta do it better.”
Kennedy's steal and layup, six consecutive points from Juliana Frazee and an open 17-footer by Chambers staked Franklin County to the early double-digit advantage.
It was a quarter of nothing but runs. Great Crossing countered with the next seven points, beginning with a steal and two free throws by Barrett to end the Warhawks' opening drought at the 3:48 mark.
Smith followed with a three-point play and Barrett drained two from the line to get GC within three before the Flyers fought back with seven uninterrupted points of their own, punctuated by a trey from Shropshire.
“Jitters, maybe a little timidness,” Walls said of the sharp early swings. “They've not lost a district game in almost 10 years. I thought we warmed up good. I thought we were ready. They came out and hit two threes right there, and that kinda got to us.”
GC twice trimmed the deficit to single digits in the second period. Smith and Barrett combined for seven to make it 20-14 before Franklin County notched nine of the next 11 points.
Meredith Turner's drive later cut the disparity to 29-20, but a flurry of free throws from Shropshire, Madison Jackson, Chambers and Charlize Kennedy stretched the Flyers' cushion to 36-24 at the half.
Rebounds weren't a huge problem for GC, with Franklin County owning only a 42-37 edge in that category. But long arms regularly intercepted and deflected passes that seemed safe at the time.
The Flyers' regular rotation includes the 6-foot-1 Shropshire and Frazee, 6-0 Chambers and 6-4 Jhaven Meade.
“I wanted to make it fast-paced. I wanted to run. We've not played against size like that, and we're not gonna play against size like that,” Walls said.
“They're taller than some college teams that I've seen.”
The Warhawks wouldn't go away, however. Smith's 3-pointer and a Barrett bucket knocked it down a seven-point spread to start the second half, and a baseline drive by Turner kept it there at 38-31. '
Consecutive hoops by Kennedy and a six-point surge courtesy of Shropshire — three the old-fashioned away, then again from beyond the arc — vaulted the Flyers to a 55-40 advantage with eight minutes to play.
Great Crossing grabbed the next six points, highlighted by Smith's third 3-pointer and a fast break look from Schureman to Tierney, making it a single-digit game with 6:15 to play.
Barrett and Kaylee Ray combined to hit five of six from the line to give the Warhawks their closest proximity down the stretch, but a series of empty possessions coincided with six in a row from Shropshire, Meade and Kennedy to lock it up.
“We just couldn't get over that hump,” Walls said. “We wanted to try to get them sped up there, especially at the start of the fourth quarter where we made our run. And then we get caught not getting matched up in the back, and they make layups, make another layup. It just breaks it.”
Great Crossing held Franklin County to 36.4 percent, but minus-10 in the turnover department and the symphony of whistles drowned out those efforts.
“It's on me. When we get in those situations, I've gotta teach 'em better. Hopefully we can watch the tape and learn from this one. A lot of good things, but a lot of things to work on,” Walls said.