Great Crossing girls' basketball had to accomplish something Saturday it hadn't been asked to do for almost a month: Bounce back from a loss.
Back in the role of clear favorite on senior day, the Lady Warhawks dominated throughout a 58-36 win over East Jessamine.
Raegan Barrett (17 points, eight rebounds) and Rachel Smith (15 points, four rebounds. three assists) each backed up the pregame ceremony with a memorable performance along with fellow senior Kaylee Ray.
GC (18-8) extended its single-season school record for victories, set earlier in the week against Lafayette, and made it nine wins in the past 10 games.
That run experienced a brief hiccup Friday night, when Christian Academy-Louisville rolled into town and ended the Warhawks' triumphant eight-game stretch with a 66-52 verdict.
Olivia Tierney added eight points in the win over East Jessamine (3-17), while Ava Schureman tallied five points, six rebounds and four assists. Each added three steals for the Warhawks, who turned 19 Jaguar turnovers into 33 points.
Chapel Brown bolstered Great Crossing with seven points and four boards.
Kyla Hunt led East Jessamine with 12 points. The Jaguars shot only 26.7 percent from the field.
GC jumped out to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and extended it to 32-14 at the half, then 52-22 at the end of the third stanza. East Jessamine ended the game with a 14-2 run to tighten up the final result.
Barrett (16 points) and Smith (14) also led the way against CAL (16-7), which took control after six first-half lead changes.
Mariah Knight led four scorers in double figures with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Centurions, whose season includes losses to the likes of state title contenders Sacred Heart and George Rogers Clark.
Bailee Duck delivered 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Brianna Wilkins and Ella Daniels each furnished 10 points.
Tierney headlined the GC defense with six steals.
The Warhawks transformed the Centurions' 16 turnovers into only three points, a conversion rate complicated by their own 19 giveaways.
Schureman added seven points and Brown a team-leading nine rebounds for GC, which trailed 32-27 at the half and saw that deficit double to 49-39 with eight minutes to go.
CAL hit 12 of 14 from the line, including a perfect 4-for-4 night from both Daniels and Knight, to protect its lead.
District difficulty for Lady Cards
Scott County's struggles in the 42nd District continued Saturday with the Henry Clay trio of Timarri Miller, Alli Stone and Ariyanna Sutton combining for 66 points in a 77-36 girls’ basketball romp at SC.
Henry Clay (15-10 overall, 5-2 district) exploded for 30 points in the second quarter and 29 more in the third period to rip it open.
The Blue Devils dominated at the rim with 33 points off turnovers and 44 in the paint. They sank 19 of 23 free throws.
Miller was 10-for-14 from the field on her way to a game-high 25 points. Stone added 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sutton supplied 20 points, six boards and sank all eight of her attempts from the line.
Scott County (6-16, 1-7) shot 23.3 percent from the field and was plagued by 25 turnovers. The Lady Cards lurked within five, 11-6, after the first eight minutes before the Devils started to run and score at will.
Tyra Young led SC with 11 points and six rebounds. Dymon Percell chipped in six points and Maleiyah Moore five.
The gap was a far cry from SC's 61-46 loss at Henry Clay on Dec. 16, which was a single-digit game until a late flurry of free throws.