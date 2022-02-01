Girls' basketball: GC continues one-sided winning trend vs. Frankfort
FRANKFORT — With Great Crossing and Frankfort assured of a meeting in the 41st District girls' basketball semifinals next month, Friday's objective for the Warhawks in their regular-season rematch at Wilkinson Gym was clear.
GC simply needed to keep watering the seeds of doubt they've planted in Frankfort's mind for three winters, and the mission was accomplished in a 68-41 rout that truly wasn't that close.
No player in green appeared in more than half the contest. Timothi Williams accounted for 18 points and Rachel Smith 12 prior to their departure, each knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
Raegan Barrett added 10 points for Great Crossing (13-8, 5-1). Olivia Tierney tallied nine. Ava Schureman headlined the defense with six steals and matched Kennedy Harrison for the team high with seven rebounds.
Williams weaved a 5-0 lead on two free throws and a corner three in the first 31 seconds. Frankfort (13-9, 4-3), fueled almost exclusively in the first half by slashing guard Jamaya Chenault, pulled to within a point at 9-8 before the Lady Warhawks scored the next 16.
Barrett bagged six points in the final minute of the half, including four free throws in the closing seconds after the Panthers were whistled for a personal/technical foul combination.
It was 42-15 at the half, in keeping with the history of a brief, one-sided rivalry GC has owned by an average victory margin of 23.
Twelve different Great Crossing players scored, with Meridith Turner, Makayla Varney, Kaylee Ray, Shea McGohon, Callie Thompson, Chapel Brown, Leila Custard and Harrison helping maintain the spacious lead until the horn.
Frankfort was further foiled by a 9-for-27 showing at the free throw line, while GC sank 17 of 25. Chenault (21 points) and Rhealee Ellis (17) accounted for almost all the Panthers' offense.
Saturday's scheduled trip to Tates Creek was scrubbed due to the remnants of the snowstorm. It gave GC an extra day to prepare for a challenging week — Tuesday at Franklin County, Friday home against Christian Academy-Louisville, and Saturday at Frederick Douglass.
