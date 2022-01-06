When your style is predicated upon the 3-point shot — and whose isn’t these days? — the last thing your team wants to see or hear about are new rims being installed in the home gymnasium over the holidays.
“It’s so annoying,” Great Crossing senior guard Timothi Williams said with a smile and a shrug. “I don’t know why they changed them midseason.”
Fortunately for Williams and her Lady Warhawk teammates, GC had a quickness advantage over Frankfort that led to countless steals and uncontested trips to those orange cylinders on Tuesday evening.
Great Crossing stayed unbeaten all-time against its 41st District rival with an overpowering 65-29 victory. The Warhawks forced 23 turnovers and held the Panthers to a paltry 17.2 percent from the field.
“I was impressed with our defense,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We did a good job getting a lot of steals. We didn’t capitalize like we wanted to, but we knew we needed to come out, control the tempo and play to our level.”
Williams led the Warhawks (10-5 overall, 3-1 district) to their fourth consecutive win with 15 points and actually hit both of her 3-point tries. GC went 5-for-20 as a team.
Fast break points were plentiful thanks to Williams and Rachel Smith, who dished out five assists and made four steals to go along with her 10 points.
GC frazzled Frankfort’s one-two punch, holding Jamaya Chenault (12 points, 12 rebounds) to half her scoring average and hounding Rhealee Ellis into a 2-for-22 shooting night.
“(Chenault) is just getting over the flu, so she wasn’t her normal self tonight, but she’s a hoss inside. Our goal was trying to wear her down,” Wilson said. “And I told them as soon (Ellis) touches the ball, she shoots, and that’s what she did.
“They average half the team’s scoring,” Williams added. “We had to deny (Chenault) the ball, stay in front, don’t foul.”
Leila Custard and Raegan Barrett each scored eight points for Great Crossing. Barrett yanked down seven rebounds and blocked three shots over 17 minutes after missing the Lady Warhawks’ three-game Christmas tournament at Bourbon County with a foot injury.
Her understudy, Kennedy Harrison, grabbed a dozen rebounds and also swatted three shots.
“We tried to get her some reps. She’s been injured a little bit. It’s her first time getting back,” Wilson said of Barrett. We’ll slowly work her back into the starting lineup and get her where she needs to be. We saw a little more movement out of her.”
Great Crossing scored 22 unanswered points in a stretch interrupted only by halftime to rip it open. The Warhawks held the Panthers to six, seven and five points in the first three periods. Their lead peaked at 59-20 early in the fourth.
Bench scoring was 26-4 in favor of the Warhawks, a trend that started over Christmas vacation.
“That’s a big-time plus right there. I can go anywhere nine or 10 deep, and that’s a big difference,” Wilson said. “When it comes around tournament time, we’re going to need kids to go in and not skip a beat.”
Ava Schureman pitched in six points and five rebounds while Olivia Tierney matched Smith with four steals for GC, which matched its longest unbeaten streak of last season.
The Warhawks host Madison Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Woodford County at 2:30 p,m. Saturday. The more chances to fire away at those new targets, the merrier.
“They’re very tight,” Wilson said of the replacement goals. “We had a couple days we got to practice on them. I told the boys they need to start dunking on them some more to loosen them up.”
