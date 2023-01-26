Great Crossing girls' basketball still has a streaky side, but in mid-to-late January that trend also happily includes consecutive wins.
The Lady Warhawks matched last season's longest unbeaten surge at five games Saturday with a 65-48 home victory over Henry Clay.
“Every game is important. I tell 'em that all the time,” GC coach Matt Walls said. “What we're doing now is for the end of February, We want to perfect what we do and win 'em while we can.”
After twice seeing a double-digit lead cut to four in the second half, Great Crossing finished with a 17-4 run over the final 4:45.
Rachel Smith went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line down the stretch and finished with 11 points for the Lady Warhawks, who missed all seven of their attempts from the stripe in the first half.
“That's another thing that we've talked about. We've got to finish layups and free throws,” Walls said. “We hit 'em late. We hit 'em when we needed to. The most important part of basketball is layups and free throws.”
Meredith Turner delivered a crucial 3-pointer that pushed the lead from six to nine with 3:56 to go.
Turner sandwiched that bomb between two key buckets from eighth-grader Adrianna Brown, whose defensive exploits against Henry Clay's leading scorer on the season, Alli Stone, proved equally crucial.
“When we tell her to not let anybody catch, she does it,” Walls said. “She played well. Stone may be one of the leading scorers in the region. Great player. She can score at all three levels, and we found a way to stop her.”
Brown wound up with 10 points and four steals. Great Crossing (14-7) forced 19 turnovers.
Prior to the finishing flourish, senior center Raegan Barrett dominated the paint with 16 points and eight rebounds. GC dominated Henry Clay in the latter category, 34-23.
“That's the same going into any game. We want to get the ball inside,” Walls said. “(Barrett) did a good job, She had Transy here watching her. I think she put on a good show.”
Timarri Millet topped Henry Clay (13-9) with 16 points. Ariyanna Sutton added 11 and Lydia Van Metre 10 for the Blue Devils. The Warhawks held Stone, who averages 15 points per game, to nine on 3-for-11 shooting and seven rebounds.
Despite its misadventures from the charity stripe, Great Crossing led by double digits, 29-19, at halftime.
Chapel Brown's basket broke an 8-8 tie at the outset of the second quarter. Barrett, Adrianna Brown and Kennedy Harrison did much of the ensuing damage at the rim.
Ava Schureman (eight points, nine rebounds, four steals) combined with Harrison and Barrett on a late 6-0 run, and Smith closed the half with a 3-pointer.
Miller and Van Meter supplied all the offense during an 11-3 retaliation from the Devils that narrowed it to 40-36 in the final minute of the third.
Two free throws from Adrianna Brown and a pair of inside buckets from Barrett, one on each side of the quarter break, retrieved that momentum.
“Second half didn't start real great. It took me calling timeout and having Dean (Braunm, public address announcer) turn the music up to kind of get 'em going,” Walls said with a laugh. “But we responded to each run, and that's what I'm proud of. Usually when teams keep coming at you and coming at you, the tendency is to break, and we never did break. We got the stops when we needed to. We hit the shots when we needed to.”
Another 8-2 dash from the Devils made it 48-44, but the Hawks allowed only two additional hoops for the duration.
Fourth-quarter fades have been an issue for GC. Recent gut-check wins over Madison Southern, Grant County, Tates Creek and now Henry Clay seem to have shaken it from the Warhawks' system.
“That's been a big emphasis. It's on me for not starting it sooner,” Walls said. “But I'm proud of 'em. They found a way to win.”
Great Crossing turned the tables after a loss to Henry Clay in last year's 11th Region quarterfinals.
“I kind of reminded them of that yesterday,” Walls said. “We got a little revenge on that.”