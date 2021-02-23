The respect card is getting played on both sides of the table in a deeper 11th Region girls' basketball field this winter.
Two nights after opening plenty of eyes with its rout of Madison Southern, Great Crossing ran into another foe from the same fair city bent on sending a message of its own.
Berea battled back from an 14-point deficit in the second half Monday. GC escaped, 58-55, when the Pirates' potential game-tying 3-pointer fell just off the mark at the horn.
“We survived. We won, which is good,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “I've been doing this a long time. You have those games where you get the feeling. I knew either Madison Southern or Berea, we were gonna play like this. One of the two I knew we wouldn't play our best. But good teams find a way to win, and we did pull it out.”
Braylee McMath led Great Crossing (9-2) with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Berea (6-4) grabbed McMath's rare miss of the front end of a one-and-one to keep the game alive with 13 seconds left.
The Pirates missed a driving layup, but the Warhawks traveled after grabbing the loose ball, giving Berea one more chance from long range. Rachel Smith retrieved that errant step-back three at the buzzer.
“Every game isn't going to be 35 or 40 points. You've got to be able to win games like that too,” Wilson said. “We'll take the win. Of course we've got things we have to work on and maybe get us off our high bubble and realize, hey, we've still got work to do.”
Timothi Williams added 18 points and nine rebounds for Great Crossing, balancing a tough 4-for-15 night from the field by sinking 8-of-9 from the line.
Ava Schureman served up nine points, 11 rebounds and three steals, helping the Warhawks to their fifth win by a margin of 10 points or fewer.
GC shot only 18-for-61 from the field, but Berea (6-4) also struggled. Leading scorers Madison Howell (17) and Alexis Newman (12) were a combined 8-for-24.
“Layups down the stretch, the whole game. That was the difference in the ballgame, I thought,” Wilson said. “I knew we weren't shooting the ball well from 3-point, but getting the ball to the rim and missing layups, that hurts you right there.”
Berea's two-point win 10 days ago over defending 13th Region champion South Laurel was its only game since Jan. 21. The Pirates also lost in overtime to 41st District powerhouse Franklin County, a sign that Great Crossing shouldn't have taken them lightly.
“That team played hard. Any team that's good and decent like that, if you give them hope, they believe they're gonna do it,” Wilson said. “They picked us apart defensively down the stretch. We broke down, got caught standing. Berea did a good job. Now the first half we did a pretty good job moving around.”
GC embarked on a 15-2 run in the second quarter, when it turned a 14-12 deficit into a 30-20 halftime lead.
That grew to 38-24 midway through the third period before Berea bounced back to within four, 47-43, at the final checkpoint.
Then it became a battle of close-range misses and trips to the charity stripe.
“It was a rough shooting night. We left too many points, easy baskets out on the court,” Wilson said. “We probably missed 12 to 15 layups that we normally make. You can't do that and allow a team like that to stay in the ballgame.”
Newman's three cut it to one, 52-51, just under the four-minute mark. Williams and Raegan Barrett each drained a pair of free throws to stave off that challenge.
Howell sank three or four from the line during a GC dry spell. Berea grabbed the rebound of her lone miss, but Williams swiped it away, leading to two more crucial free throws.
Lauren Stepp entered the game for the first time with 22 seconds to go, replacing an injured teammate, and hit the first of two free throws to keep Berea alive.
“I tell them nobody can give us respect. You've got to earn it,” Wilson said of the grind-it-out win. “Everybody wants to beat you. Even though we're Great Crossing, we still live in Scott County.”