Great Crossing's streak of games in which it picked up a dangerous fourth-quarter hitch in its stride continued at home Tuesday night, but a three-game girls' basketball losing streak still ended.
The Lady Warhawks gave away most of a 15-point lead down the stretch yet found a way to hang on for a 56-54 payback win over 11th Region rival Madison Southern.
Seeking to avenge a three-point loss to the Eagles on their home court in the semifinals of the Billy Hicks Classic, the Warhawks (10-7) kept their grip when Ava Ava Schureman hit two free throws and Rachel Smith added another in an eight-second span to make it 56-51.
Tara Wooten buried a 3-pointer from the right wing in front of her own bench to being the Eagles (9-8) within two.
Great Crossing then committed an unforced turnover, the last of several in the closing stages, to give Madison Southern a shot at the tie or the victory in the final six seconds.
The Eagles worked the ball to Hadley French at the foul line, where Schureman swooped in from right to left to swat her shot at the horn.
Olivia Tierney led Great Crossing with 14 points and seven steals. Kaylee Ray brought 10 points off the bench.
Raegan Barrett battled through foul trouble for eight points, seven rebounds and two steals in just over 10 minutes of action for the Warhawks.
Schureman and Chapel Brown each chalked up six points, while Smith supplied four points and seven boards. GC overcame 20 turnovers by forcing Madison Southern into 14 and holding the Eagles to 29.2 percent from the field.
Laci Sandlin led all scorers with 17 points for the Eagles. French furnished 13, while Wooten had nine. The trio combined for seven 3-pointers.
Great Crossing, which gave away double-digit leads in losses to Madison Central and more recently at Lincoln County on Saturday, led 46-31 after a drive by Ray with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter before Madison Southern sounded a familiar refrain.
Tied at 27 after scoring the final bucket of the first half, GC embarked on a 6-0 surge to start the third period. Barrett's putback, Turner's leaner after a Tierney steal and Warhawks' offensive rebound, and another second-chance bucket off one more Tierney theft inflicted the damage.
Tierney tacked on a jumper, then a 3-point play off a coast-to-coast drive courtesy of her own steal, and increased the margin to 38-29 at the 5:24 mark.
Smith found Tierney for another basket to trigger an 8-0 run. A bench technical against the Eagles helped matters, with Smith draining the two free throws, followed by a drop-up by Brown to Kennedy Harrison for a layup prior to Ray's hoop.
It was still a 12-point advantage after two more from Tierney with 6:11 to go, but the Eagles capitalized on empty possessions and made their move. Three-pointers by Sandlin and Wooten and four consecutive free throws from Ashlan Estep and Sandlin kept Madison Southern in it for the long haul.
GC let a big lead slip away on the road and fell Saturday at Lincoln County, 37-33.
The Hawks held the Patriots to seven points in the first half and 14 through three quarters before the Lincoln went on a 23-5 feast to steal it down the stretch.
Barrett led the Warhawks with 11 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Schureman coupled six points with eight boards.