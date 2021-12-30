PARIS — Winning a trophy in December is nice, but the true benefits of a Christmas tournament are realized in February and March.
That's when a team recognizes its wherewithal to win three games in three consecutive days, overcoming all the ebb and flow and physical and emotional challenges that invariably crop up in a tense environment.
With one starter missing and another limited to light duty, with outside shots that usually fall sailing well off the mark, Great Crossing girls' basketball demonstrated its tourney toughness Wednesday evening by finding other ways to ward off host Bourbon County, 51-37, and win the H&W Sports Holiday Classic at Russ Day Gymnasium.
“This is our first tournament we actually won, so everybody's kind of pumped up,” said Timothi Williams, senior guard, 1,000-point career scorer and most valuable player for the week. “It's a really good feeling.”
On the heels of the Toyota Classic and Assumption Rockets Tournament, GC (9-5) played 30 percent of its regular-season schedule in back-to-back-to-back fashion over the course of 22 days.
There's a method to the madness, and it's a strategy nobody had the chance to employ when last season was delayed until January. Coaches and players unearth invaluable lessons about their teams' determination in these district, region and state dress rehearsals.
“One thing we learned over these last three days was we had some kids really step it up.” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “That's what we need. It will just make our bench even deeper.”
Great Crossing survived the championship game despite shooting 30 percent from the field, in part because it held Bourbon County (4-7) to 26.5 percent.
Rachel Smith and Olivia Tierney each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Warhawks. Smith joined Williams on the all-tournament team.
“We learned how to lift each other up and how to work together more,” Smith said. “The bench was a lot better this time around. Last tournament it was kind of dead, but this time we had the energy.”
Williams was held to barely above half her season average, eight points on 3-for-12 shooting. She supplemented that, however, with 10 rebounds and five assists.
When GC embarked on its game-clinching 15-2 run to close the third quarter, it was Williams' tireless defense and unselfish distribution that made it all possible.
“I told her when shots weren't falling, we've got to find other ways to get everybody else involved,” Wilson said. “Whether it was getting the ball to the rim, the free throw line, she was willing to do that.”
Ava Schureman, sidelined for the first two games of the tournament with a calf strain, drove the right baseline for a crucial bucket after the Colonels closed to within a point midway through the third period.
Leila Custard followed with consecutive baskets courtesy of Williams, first a short jumper off a drive-and-dish, then a 3-pointer after a steal.
Freshman Chapel Brown also contributed a steal and two blocked shots during GC's extended defensive lockdown.
“I've been wanting her to be aggressive and just play,” Wilson said of Brown. “She got out there sometimes and wanted to think. Now she can score. She can play defense. She's a real strong, solid girl, and I like when she plays physical like that.”
Smith's jumper from the top of the key and Wlliams' slashing 3-point play continued the Warhawks' ascent. Smith knocked down a 3-pointer for a 41-27 lead. Bourbon County nudged no closer than 13 in the fourth.
Custard (nine points) and six-foot sophomore Kennedy Harrison (16 rebounds, three steals) thrived through the extra minutes in place of Schureman and Raegan Barrett, who sat out the tournament with a foot injury.
Harrison's 16 boards produced GC's wide 50-33 disparity in that department. Through all its trouble putting the ball in the basket, Bourbon County grabbed only five offensive rebounds.
“She had 17 rebounds Monday, 14 yesterday and 16 today,” Wilson said of Harrison. “That's a rebounding machine right there. Good Lord, that's awesome.”
Laiken Hardin topped the Lady Colonels with 14 points. Caylie Baker added 10.
GC never trailed after Harrison's put-back made it 3-2. Smith then banked in a 3-pointer.
Tierney scored on a fast break and Brown buried a three to make it an 11-6 edge at the end of a chilly opening chapter.
