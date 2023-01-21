Fourth quarters remain an adventure for Great Crossing girls' basketball, but the Lady Warhawks found a way to close them out in style all week long.
GC completed a perfect stretch of three wins in five days with a pair of road triumphs, 57-52 Friday night at Grant County and 62-53 Saturday afternoon at Tates Creek.
A 15-point lead late in the first half against Tates Creek shrank to four with just under 30 seconds remaining.
The Commodores' desperation to force another turnover led to an intentional foul, however, and Olivia Tierney knocked down one of the resulting free throws. GC (12-7) scored again off the ensuing possession to seal the victory.
Tierney rounded out a strong week with a team-high 19 points, double her season average, for Great Crossing. Tates Creek (7-9) had few answers inside for Raegan Barrett, who added 17 points and nine rebounds.
Meredith Turner and Ava Schureman each supplied seven points for the Warhawks. Turner's layup off a dish from Barrett after a steal by Tierney gave GC a double-digit cushion, 54-44, with 4:30 remaining.
Kaylee Ray led the Great Crossing defense with three of the Lady Warhawks' 12 steals. Rachel Smith, Turner, Tierney and Barrett each turned in two takeaways.
Kaleigh Potts put up 19 points to lead the Commodores. Ashton Harris sank nine of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 13.
Great Crossing scored the first five points of the contest and never trailed. The Warhawks built a 23-18 lead after eight minutes and grew that margin to its maximum, 39-24, in the waning moments of the second period. Barrett, Tierney and Chapel Brown anchored an 8-0 launch to that zenith.
Grant County put Great Crossing in a much tighter spot, but the Warhawks had the last word in a game with 12 lead changes and eight ties.
The Braves (12-6) led 40-36 entering the fourth quarter before the Warhawks took command with a 17-7 surge.
GC left the door open by missing 13 of its 25 free throw tries on the night. The Warhawks atoned for that by holding the Braves to 28.6 percent from the field and forcing 19 turnovers.
Barrett bolstered the Hawks with 14 points and seven rebounds, giving GC a 37-30 edge in the latter category. Smith was an all-around force with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Schureman served up 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Jada Cummings and Sarah Scroggins scored 14 points apiece to lead Grant County.
GC swept three games on the week by a total of 16 points and figures to be favored in its next four contests, starting with a 41st District trip Tuesday to Western Hills.
Frederick Douglass 84, Scott County 47
Three consecutive region wins gave the Scott County girls' basketball team hope that it had turned a corner after a rocky season and a half in the 42nd District.
Frederick Douglass, a clear favorite to win that district for the first time in its brief history, was the roadblock waiting at the exit from that corner Friday night.
The Broncos didn't repeat their slow start from earlier in the season against the Cardinals, piling up 27 first-quarter points in an 84-47 road win.
Plagued by 26 turnovers and 34.5 percent shooting, Scott County (5-10 overall, 1-4 district) trailed 27-11 after eight minutes and 49-19 at the half.
Maleiyah Moore led SC with 18 points and seven rebounds. Tyra Young fell one free throw shy of a double-double at nine points and 10 boards to go along with three assists.
Jermyra Christian enjoyed a monster night for Douglass (10-6, 5-0) with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Niah Rhodes added 16 points and Kate Baker 11 for the Broncos.
Christian, Rhodes, Baker and Reagan Gregonis each nailed two of Douglass' nine 3-pointers.
Frederick Douglass' physicality led to a 17-for-25 showing at the free-throw line, a wide volume ahead of Scott County's 4-for-6 clip.
SC entered the game with a string of wins over Western Hills, Sayre and Paul Laurence Dunbar, but Douglass' demanding schedule has paid dividends. Four of the Broncos' six defeats are against Louisville powers Sacred Heart, Mercy, Assumption and Central.
December's 77-54 win over SC was closer than the final score indicated throughout the first half, but Douglass didn't allow a rerun of that episode.
Aside from one lead change and one tie in the first four minutes, this one was all Douglass, which scored 28 points off SC turnovers.
Douglass took the game to a running clock midway through the third period. Its lead crested at 77-39 early in the fourth.
Scott County hits the road for another district rematch Tuesday at Bryan Station and travels to Madison Central on Friday before hosting Pineville as part of Saturday's Dan Cummins Classic.