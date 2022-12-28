Great Crossing girls' basketball recovered from a frustrating loss at the buzzer Wednesday, winning both halves of a Thursday doubleheader necessitated by the impending winter storm to rule the consolation bracket of the Gateway Holiday Classic in Mount Sterling.
GC (7-4) defeated Elliott County, 49-35, in the morning contest before taking down Campbell County, 47-42, to complete the sweep and the fifth-place overall finish.
Against Elliott County, the Lady Warhawks' defense gave up only six points in each of the first two quarters to accumulate a 28-12 advantage. GC scored the first two points of the third period to build the largest lead of a game in which it never trailed.
Chapel Brown led the way with 14 points for Great Crossing, which took advantage of 31 Elliott County turnovers and translated those miscues into 28 points.
Raegan Barrett added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals. Ava Schureman and Olivia Tierney made six and five thefts, respectively, to headline the smothering defense.
Rachel Smith, GC's selection to the all-tournament team, chipped in six points, four assists and three steals.
Riley Sturgill paced Elliott County with 23 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Barrett brought 11 points and eight boards in the come-from-behind win over the Camels. GC trailed 25-22 at the half before starting the third quarter with a 17-6 run to take command.
The Warhawks went 9-for-12 from the free-throw line, punctuated by a flurry of makes to slam the door in the final minute.
Smith supplied 10 points, while Schureman scored six to go with a team-high three assists. Meredith Turner highlighted the defense with four takeaways.
Great Crossing held Campbell County to 28.6 percent from the field. Isabella Jayasuriya paced the Camels with 12 points.
A tournament-heavy December continues for GC this week with the Ray Zeller Christmas Classic at Whitefield Academy in Louisville.
Walton-Verona 54, Scott County 47
Scott County fought hard against an opponent whose physical, half-court style of play has been a thorn in its side over the years but stumbled to its fifth consecutive defeat, 54-47, Thursday afternoon at Walton-Verona.
SC (2-9) trailed 13-7 after one quarter and 28-10 late in the second before it scored the final four points of the half, then topped WV (5-5) by a 18-11 margin in the third to make a game of it.
Freshman Kierstin Young led the Lady Cards with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Belle Banner bolstered SC with 11 points and six boards.
The Lady Cards committed a season-low nine turnovers but struggled from the field, shooting only 15-for-66 (22.7 percent). Young, Banner and Allison Mosby (eight points) combined for six 3-pointers.
Grace Brewer piled up 21 points and 20 rebounds for Walton-Verona.
McKaila Hatton added 11 points, while Braylin Terrell combined seven points with eight rebounds and three blocked shots.