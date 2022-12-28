If you think injuries and bouts with the flu are painful, try seeing a five-point lead slip away over the final 2 1/2 minutes and losing on a buzzer-beater.
That was the fate for the Great Crossing girls' basketball team, which benefited from the return of several key pieces Wednesday afternoon but couldn't deliver the knockout punch against Lewis County.
Hampered by some ill-advised shots and then a couple of crucial misses from free-throw line — a place it hadn't seen all day — GC fell, 46-45, on Sarah Weddington's spinning, 14-foot leaner at the horn.
The game was a quarterfinal in a condensed, two-day edition (due to weather) of the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County High School in Mount Sterling.
“It's mind-boggling, but we've got to play the hand we're dealt,” Great Crossing coach Matt Walls said. “We've got to overcome it and keep working.”
Great Crossing (5-4) appeared to be in good shape when Meredith Turner, back in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 3, turned a steal into a 3-point play with 2:42 remaining.
Just over a minute later, Liv Campbell sank one of two free throws to bring Lewis County (6-2) within four. GC promptly pushed the ball to the other end of the court and air-balled a 3-point try.
Weddington exacted the toll with a put-back to start a 3-point play and made it 45-44 with 56 seconds to go.
The Lady Warhawks again ramped up the tempo rather than nurse the lead and left a driving lay-up bid short. The Lady Lions grabbed the rebound and appeared to be playing for a final shot.
Kaylee Ray made multiple bids for a steal before drawing a whistle for her fifth foul. Lewis County missed the front end of the resulting one-on-one.
GC grabbed the rebound but lost the handle, giving Lewis County a shot at the go-ahead hoop from close range. The Lions missed again, and the Warhawks snagged the bounce.
Lewis County had one foul to give and quickly used it before committing another to hasten the bonus and send GC to the stripe with 8.7 seconds left.
That try brushed off the front of the rim, capping a 1-for-4 day at the line for Great Crossing, and into the hands of Weddington. She started a give-and-go that ended with the ball in Weddington's hands for a turn-and-fire from the right wing as time expired.
Olivia Tierney led Great Crossing with 13 points. Ray added nine, while Rachel Smith coupled seven points with six assists.
Lewis County held GC senior Raegan Barrett, who entered the game with an average of more than 18 points per game, to four on 2-for-6 shooting.
Foul totals were 19-9 in the wrong direction for the Warhawks. The Lions capitalized by sinking 20 of 26 from the free-throw line.
Weddington went 9-for-10 and wound up with 21 points and nine boards. Barrett swished 6-of-8 and had 13 points and seven boards.
GC sank six 3-pointers out of 14 attempts, including three from Ray. In addition to Turner, Ava Schureman also returned in limited time after missing the past six games due to injury.