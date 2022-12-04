Offense showed flashes of its potential Wednesday, but Scott County's defense struggled Wednesday at Lafayette every bit as much as it did in the season opener two nights earlier against Great Crossing.
All five Lafayette starters scored in double digits to lead the Generals — a team that averaged only 50 points per game in route to the 11th Region final a year ago — to a 73-39 verdict over the Lady Cards.
Maleiyah Moore's storm of three consecutive catch-and-shoot 3-pointers propelled the sophomore to a game-high 19 points for Scott County (0-2).
SC harbored no answer, however, for Lafayette's inside-out efficiency in its tip-off to the winter.
Anna Clay Denton amassed 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Lady Generals, who owned a 52-30 advantage on the glass. Half of those were second and third opportunities on the offensive glass.
Tess Nelson and Gracyn Grantz each added 12 points with nine and five rebounds, respectively. Isabelle Combs coupled 11 points with 12 boards, while Savannah Simpson served up 10 points, eight boards, four assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
Grantz also had three steals for Lafayette, which took advantage of 20 SC turnovers.
Moore went 6-for-13 from the field while the rest of the Scott County lineup was a combined 7-for-34. The Cards missed seven of 12 free throws.
After falling into a 7-0 hole at the start, SC dug out with the help of threes by Moore, Kierstin Young and Dymon Percell, the latter at the horn to make it 17-13.
Olivia Planck's 3-pointer and a baseline leaner by Nelson christened the second period before consecutive threes by Moore and Belle Banner sliced the gap to 22-19.
Scott County wouldn't hit another field goal until Young connected to start the second half. Moore's two free throws were the only Cardinal chirp during a 16-2 finishing kick for the Generals.
Nelson scored three more buckets to make it eight in a row for her team at the start of the run, and Combs contributed a 3-point play. Denton provided an exclamation-point hoop with six-tenths of a second remaining.
Down 38-21 at the half and 45-23 after a 7-0 spurt by Nelson, Grantz and Denton, SC never nudged closer than 18 points during Moore's explosion.
Denton's two free throws and an Abbey Popham triple extended Lafayette's cushion to 59-36 entering the fourth.
It was Lafayette's fourth consecutive win in the series and the first regular-season meeting between the programs since 2011. The Cards' last win over the Generals was in the playoffs that year.
SC hosts East Jessamine on Friday and travels to Pulaski County for a Saturday date with Southwestern.