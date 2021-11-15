Heading into season three with four-fifths of the starting lineup intact from year one, there's no question Great Crossing girls' basketball has the experience and explosiveness to get to the rim at will.
Once the Warhawks get to the cup, however, they'll need to drink more consistently than in Saturday's season-opening scrimmage, when countless points were left on the table in a 68-40 win over Boone County.
“Offensively, I thought we executed, but we just missed too many layups,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We missed about 20 in the first half and nine more in the second half. If you want to beat good teams, you've got to make those.”
It was a one-sided win, reagrdless. The Rebels had no answers for Timothi Williams, who scored six points in the first 89 seconds and finished with a game-high 22.
Olivia Tierney, the only new face in the starting lineup, added 12 points. Rachel Smith and Raegan Barrett each notched nine.
Half-court sets were a rarity, and that's a trend from the program's short, successful history everyone can expect to continue.
“Like I told them, we don't always have to set up our offense. If we can get the primary break, we don't have to do it,” Wilson said. “If we don't have anything off our primary break, we'll go into our secondary break. Then we'll set up our offense. Our goal is to get in transition and score as many points as we can. But again, you've got to finish.”
GC scored the first dozen points of the game, which was played in 20-minute, running-time halves. Ava Schureman followed Williams' lead with a pair of fast break buckets in the opening surge.
The Warhawks scored one-third of their points from the free-throw line while building a 33-19 halftme advantage. Boone battled back from beyond the arc.
“It's a very experienced lineup. They've all been in the fire, so they know what to expect,” Wilson said. “They've just got to have that fire and desire that, hey, once you get a team down, you've got to continue on. You can't relax.”
After a drought of nearly six minutes for both teams to start the second half, GC went on a 20-4 run. Barrett, Smith and Tierney did all the damage before a steal and coast-to-coast layup by Williams etched the exclamation point.
Boone County closed the game with an 17-11 push, giving the coach another opportunity for a teachable moment.
“We did OK defensively. We didn't communicate like we should have, like we've been practicing,” Wilson said. “There were several times we didn't locate our person and they got a wide-open three. Or we didn't communicate or switch right, and it was an easy basket for them. If we communicate on defense, that'll cut half our problems down, right there, big time.”
Great Crossing will play its second and final scrimmage at home Wednesday against last year's 11th Region runner-up, Lafayette. Tip-off is 6 p.m.
“That's what I wanted is to get a test,” Wilson said of the Generals. “Overall I thought our conditioning was great until today. It's always that first scrimmage that tests your conditioning.”