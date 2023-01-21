Great Crossing matched its longest girls' basketball winning streak of the season at four and stayed undefeated all-time against 41st District rivals not named Franklin County, walloping Western Hills, 74-30, Tuesday night at Cardwell Gym.
Raegan Barrett piled up 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals in only 18 minutes of play for Great Crossing (13-7 overall, 2-1 district).
GC never trailed and punctuated the victory with a fourth-quarter shutout in which its reserves scored 16 to cap a 20-0 run at the finish.
Ava Schureman scored 10 points, all in the first half, to go along with four rebounds and three assists for the Lady Warhawks, who are 8-0 all-time against the Wolverines (8-9, 1-4) with only one margin beneath the running clock threshold.
Sophomore forward Kennedy Harrison complemented senior Barrett's success in the middle with one of her finest nights of the season: eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Olivia Tierney and Meredith Turner matched Harrison with eight points. Turner highlighted the defense with six steals and also dished out four assists.
Kaylee Ray, filling in for injured senior classmate Rachel Smith, led GC with five assists to set up an offense that found open shots to the tune of 32-for-61 (52.5 percent) shooting.
On the flip side, Great Crossing held Western Hills to 8-for-37 (21.6 percent) and lured the Wolverines into 30 turnovers. Claire Tierney and Kennedy Ison joined Turner, Barrett and Schureman with multiple takeaways.
Great Crossing jumped out 20-13 on the strength of 14 combined points from Barrett and Turner in the first quarter. Three-pointers from Kiana Mitchell and Kaylind Davis kept Western Hills briefly in the hunt.
Schureman and Barrett each supplied six in the second period, with three points apiece off the bench from Adrianna Brown and Maya Custard, to make it a 40-19 advantage at the half.
Barrett and Harrison, who shot a combined 13-for-17 from the field, continued to dominate the paint in the third period and helped the Hawks stretch that lead to 58-30.
GC out-rebounded Hills by a massive 43-24 margin and accumulated 33 points off turnovers. The Warhawks needed only one 3-pointer to post their largest point total of the season. They're 5-0 when scoring 60 or more.
Henry Clay will test the winning streak when the Blue Devils visit the Warhawks at 1:30 p.m, Saturday. It's a revenge game for Great Crossing, which lost on the road when the teams met in last year's 11th Region quarterfinals.
Halftime lead slips from Cards
Both a slim halftime lead and a modest fourth-quarter comeback bid fell by the wayside Tuesday night for Scott County, which tumbled to a 59-45 loss at Bryan Station in 42nd District girls’ basketball.
With only one district game remaining, the loss locks SC (5-11, 1-5) into the No, 4 vs. No. 5 quarterfinal in February’s playoffs for the second consecutive year.
The Lady Cards couldn’t capitalize on a double-double by freshman wing Kierstin Young, whose productive evening included 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Young was the lone bright spot for SC on the glass, where Bryan Station dominated by a glaring gap of 46-27. The Defenders (7-10, 3-2) turned their 20 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points compared to only six for the Cards.
Maleiyah Moore also scored 12 for Scott County, which shot a frosty 3-for-21 from 3-point range and 13-for-46 (28.3 percent) overall. The Cards complicated matters with 17 turnovers.
N’mya Summers added eight points and Allison Mosby seven for Scott County, which led 13-9 after one quarter and 20-16 at the half.
Jailenn Green erupted for 30 points — two and a half times her season average — for Bryan Station, which pulled away with 22 and 21 points, respectively, in the third and fourth quarters.
Green was only 10-for-25 from the field, including a pair of threes, but sank eight of 10 from the line compared to the rest of the Defenders’ 6-for-14 struggles.
Albertine Cyuzuzo stuffed the Station stat sheet with 14 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Scott County made it a two-possession gap with two minutes to go before Bryan Station tightened the clamps with a 10-2 closing flourish.
The Lady Cards face another road challenge Friday at Madison Central before hosting Pineville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Dan Cummins Classic.