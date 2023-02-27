FRANKFORT — While spending its four years as a girls' basketball program looking up at Franklin County, Great Crossing also has been letter perfect against the other two teams in the 41st District.
That's why it was especially unsettling Wednesday evening, when four minutes into the semifinal between No. 2 GC and No. 3 Western Hills — the underdog had the benefit of its home court and rims at Lapsley Cardwell Gym — both teams had sniffed nary a point.
“I think it was about halftime we settled in,” Great Crossing coach Matt Walls said. “Jitters were real, but we took care of the task at hand, and now we get a third shot at Franklin.”
Thanks to separate runs of nine and 10 unanswered points in the first half and a 12-point tear in the fourth quarter, the Warhawks' eighth encounter with the Wolverines had a familiar bottom line, 62-27.
Seniors Rachel Smith and Raegan Barrett scored 16 points apiece for Great Crossing (19-12), which hounded Western Hills (16-15) into 31 turnovers and 7-for-37 (18.9 percent) shooting.
The Wolverines' pack-it-in strategy designed to deny all-region center Barrett the ball worked for a while and to a degree. Smith combined with junior Ava Schureman for all 13 points and nudged GC to a nine-point lead after the frosty first period.
“They did a good job of that,” Walls said. “We've got to be better at seeing gaps and attacking gaps against a zone. We were super passive. That was a big emphasis in the second half, and I thought we did a much better job.”
Smith (six steals) was sensational at both ends and helped Great Crossing work around Western Hills' sagging tactics by turning up the wick on the Warhawks' transition game.
Her two steals ended with layups and combined with Barrett's half-dozen points in the paint, widening the Warhawks' advantage to 27-5 late in the second quarter.
Consecutive buckets by Barrett (nine rebounds), Schureman (nine points, five rebounds, four assists) and Smith started the third quarter in like manner and further stretched GC's 31-10 halftime advantage.
“About midway through the second quarter our defense went up a notch,” Walls said. “We got some steals, some easier layups. It kind of opened the game for us a little bit.”
Held to two field goals in the first half, the Wolverines also missed nine of 14 free throws in that stretch.
Kiana Mitchell notched nine points and Malia Campbell seven for Western Hills, which has been spared by the running clock in all but one meeting (a 64-55 loss in January 2020) with Great Crossing.
“That's always in the back of your mind,” Walls said of the difficulty of staying focused against an opponent the Warhawks have dominated. “I hate to go in there and talk about it and put it in their mind, because then they're stuck on it.”
If there was any playoff trepidation, points from nine different sources and a least one steal from all but two players who stepped on the court for GC should take care of it.
Kaylee Ray (six points, five steals) and Kennedy Harrison (five) joined the Warhawks' feast at the rim after the early cold snap. Olivia Tierney matched Schureman with a team-high four assists.
Chapel Brown and Adrianna Brown each added three thefts to Great Crossing's whopping total.
“I'm comfortable using everybody we've got,” Walls said. “We may be the foulingest team in the state of Kentucky. But that's the thing I tell 'em all the time. If you're number's called, you've gotta be ready. Our bench did a really good job in the first half.”
Great Crossing is 0-10 all-time against Franklin County, including 75-57 and 49-32 defeats this season and margins of 16, 11 and 15 points in three prior district finals.
The Flyers flattened the fourth-seeded Frankfort Panthers, 72-28, in Tuesday's first semifinal.
“Hopefully third time's the charm,” Walls said. “We've got to have their best effort, energy and intensity from here to Friday night. Franklin hasn't lost a district game in 10 years. I think we match up pretty well with them, but we've gotta come out and take it.”