Girls' basketball: Great Crossing mauls Moore in tourney opener
- By Kal Oakes sports@news-graphic.com
-
-
- Comments
Defense is carrying the water for Great Crossing girls' basketball this season, and the Lady Warhawks have discovered there's a lot less spillage when everybody is healthy and not in foul trouble.
Replenished and refocused GC won its third consecutive game Wednesday morning in the Ray Zeller Memorial Classic at Louisville's Whitefield Academy, overpowering Moore Traditional, 57-24.
Great Crossing (8-4) scored the first 11 points, ripped off another run of 19 in a row and sent it to a running clock by halftime, all of which was counter-intuitive in light of an unholy alarm clock setting for Christmas break.
“We got up to an early start, and I'm not sure they could ever recover,” GC coach Matt Walls said. “It was a good effort. I'm proud of the way they played, especially given the bus picked us up at 7:45 this morning. Hopefully we can play at 10 o'clock down the road at some point.”
If it goes this well, why not?
Raegan Barrett needed not even 13 minutes to deliver a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, who held the Wildcats (7-3) to 25.8 percent from the field and forced 23 turnovers.
Adrianna Brown (seven) and Ava Schureman (four) combined for half the Lady Warhawks' steals, leading to a parade of first-half run-outs.
“We picked up a full-court press, and it created a few turnovers. We even missed a couple layups there. It should have been a 15-0 start,” Walls said. “We played without fouling there for the first four or five minutes and got our press how it's intended to be played and got some turnovers and some easy baskets on our end.”
GC was in command 20-3 after eight minutes and 45-10 at halftime.
Chapel Brown and Maya Custard each added seven points, while Rachel Smith and Olivia Tierney served up six apiece and Schureman five.
The winning streak, which started with a consolation bracket sweep last Thursday in a tournament at Montgomery County, has coincided with the return of Schureman, Meredith Turner, Chapel Brown and Kaylee Ray from an assortment of maladies that left the Warhawks with only eight healthy players in uniform for one mid-December contest.
“That helps a lot,” Walls said. “It was a struggle just to get through practice without somebody going on, or we'd show up and somebody was sick. Over the last week that's really helped us.”
Having everyone available for practice also has let GC adjust both to Walls' aggressive defensive approach and how different officiating crews respond to it.
“A lot of it is our first reaction is to just put two hands on somebody, so a lot of the focus has been being solid, keeping the hands off,” Walls said. “We've been focused on telling the girls you don't have to reach, You don't have to hack. If you just stay solid and keep 'em in front of you, good things will happen.”
Natalya Pits paced Moore with 12 points. Seantavia Thomas tallied seven.
“It's good just to build confidence,” Walls said. “We've had very few games with a full and healthy roster, so we can take this time and really grow as a team and get that confidence built up going into the first week of January when we have a big one with Franklin County. Hopefully we can play well and play together and start building on a few things that we've been working on, and our confidence can start going up.”
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Should marijuana be legalized?
You voted: