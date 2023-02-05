Great Crossing girls' basketball coaches thought the locker room ambiance was subdued Tuesday after the Lady Warhawks' eighth consecutive victory, one that extended a school-record winning streak.
Maybe that's a side effect of the 30-game grind that is the relentless regular season. More likely it was a reflection of the ups and downs against Lafayette, an 11th Region rival whose calling card is to make you win ugly.
After holding the Generals to nine points in the first half, the Warhawks held on for a 46-41 triumph that solidified their status as a top-four team in the region.
“We pulled it out,” GC coach Matt Walls said. “It wasn't pretty. It was not pretty at all. You've got to be able to do that in late January and February games.”
Undaunted by the patented Lafayette zone designed to disrupt the interior game, Great Crossing (17-7) gleaned a towering night from its two six-footers.
Sophomore Kennedy Harrison delivered a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Harrison sometimes spelled senior Raegan Barrett, who also scored a dozen to go with five points and three steals, but the Warhawks also put them on the floor together as a double-whammy against the smaller, perimeter-oriented Generals.
“We try to take advantage of that. Like I've said from day one, we want to get it into the post,” Walls said. “Kennedy got a bunch of huge rebounds. She scored some points. I think she really changed the game there late in the fourth quarter.”
Gracyn Grantz scored 19 of her game-high 25 points in the second half for Lafayette (13-10). She was 9-for-12 from the field overall, 5-for-7 outside the arc.
No teammate had more than five points for the Generals, who were undone by 28.6 percent shooting and 16 turnovers.
“She caught fire,” Walls said. “Our defensive intensity in the second half wasn't stellar.”
Olivia Tierney buried a three for GC to keep the lead at eight, 40-32, with 3:54 remaining. Lafayette notched the next five, capped by an Anna Clay Denton layup off a Layla Flynn steal.
Kaylee Ray countered with two game-changing plays, first a dish to senior classmate Rachel Smith for a layup, then a dagger three from the right corner.
GC also made it adventurous by missing seven of 11 free throws on the night, including two of three in the closing seconds.
“It's been a long season. I think some of them have hit a wall. It's up to us to fix that,” Walls said. “It's not gonna get easy. It's gonna get harder for us. We've got to fix some things, but we'll get it done.”
Home games against Christian Academy of Louisville (Friday) and East Jessamine (Saturday) prepare GC for a back-to-back grind with perennial powers Anderson County and Franklin County next week.