With six players on the bench in street clothes, including one in a Santa hat, Great Crossing soon found itself in danger of losing most of the healthy ones to frequent fouls in Tuesday night's 41st District girls' basketball opener against Western Hills.
All those complications forced Warhawks coach Matt Walls to turn, admittedly kicking and screaming, away from the defensive pressure and traps he's embraced for his entire life and fall back into a zone against the Wolverines.
It didn't completely cure the rash of whistles against GC, but it threw a wrench into Hills' offensive intentions for the duration of a 70-34 verdict that looked like business as usual after the sluggish start and bizarre circumstances.
“We're like the walking wounded,” Walls said. “We faced adversity. We found a way to grind it out and win. We'll take those any way we can.”
Raegan Barrett finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for Great Crossing (5-2 overall, 1-0 district), out-scoring her average for the third consecutive game in a spot where it was sorely needed.
GC took the court with only eight players, missing four from its starting lineup and regular rotation — Ava Schureman, Meredith Turner, Chapel Brown and Kaylee Ray — due to a combination of injuries and illness.
“Right now it's just day-to-day,” Walls said. “Just wait until after school to talk to a trainer and see who's still out and who's not. We'll take 'em now better than late February.”
The inactive list grew temporarily after the first possession of the game, when Barrett took a bop to the nose on a drive to the hoop and began bleeding heavily.
GC's support staff needed about 10 minutes of real time, roughly half the opening quarter, for all the head-tilting tricks and cotton balls to perform their magic and put the six-foot senior center back on the floor.
“It was bad. Then I just kept getting fouled and nothing was getting called, so I got mad,” Barrett said.
While Barrett was recovering, Rachel Smith and Olivia Tierney each knocked down a three and a two to erase Western Hills' brief, modest 2-0 lead and give GC an 18-8 advantage after the opening period.
In the midst of it all, a tone of heavily policed contact took hold that didn't favor Great Crossing in its short-handed state.
The Lady Warhawks were whistled for seven fouls in the first quarter and a dozen over the course of the half. Consequently, the run that enabled GC to open a 13-point lead hit a wall.
Led by two free throws apiece from Bry'e Wolfe, Sakota Wilder and Aubrey Perkins, Western Hills (3-3, 0-2) closed the second quarter with a 9-4 binge and trailed only 29-21 at the half.
It was a far cry from Great Crossing's winning margins of 77-16 and 65-23 in the series last winter and left the Warhawks reevaluating their strategies at each end of the court.
“We weren't playing that great in the first half,” Barrett said. “We kind of just talked in the locker room to get our stuff together.”
Instead of settling for contested or catch-and-shoot bids from outside, GC returned to its recent trend of either pounding the ball inside to Barrett or creating space for her to drive through the lane with repeated success.
Barrett bagged all but six of her points in the second half.
“You don't want to make her mad,” Walls said. “Again, a little adversity. You never know how a player may react to that. You may shy away from that contact. Super proud of her for coming back. She had a big night again for us. We'll always take those big nights.”
Her nine in the third exceeded the Wolverines' team total of eight, allowing the Warhawks to rip open a 52-29 lead.
“The coaches have really encouraged me, and it's helped my confidence,” Barrett said.
Smith piled up 18 points and four assists for Great Crossing. Eighth-grader Adrianna Brown tallied 12 points and led a youth movement that also saw freshmen Kennedy Ison and Claire Tierney (team-high 11 rebounds) and seventh-grader Kendall Kearney on the court for most of the evening out of necessity.
“They played really well tonight,” Walls said. “There's some stuff to work on, but that will come with experience. That will come with practice. I can't wait to watch that film and let them see that.”
Malia Campbell (eight points) and Kiana Mitchell (six) paced Western Hills.