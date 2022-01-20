It's not easy to duplicate the landmark efficiency and all-business attitude in the rematch of a 61-point victory over a district rival in any case.
Factor in one of those all-too-familiar, 10-day vacations due to a combination of snowstorms and COVID concerns and Great Crossing girls' basketball wasn't in a great position to earn style points Tuesday night.
GC actually trailed twice early before its talent level and defensive intensity proved too much for Western Hills, 65-23.
Twenty-seven Wolverine turnovers helped the Warhawks overcome a 3-for-27 nightmare from 3-point range. Layups and free throws also didn't want to cooperate, especially early.
“You could tell we hadn't done anything in over a week,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We've practiced, but it ain't been practice. It's been like an hour, non-contact, with masks on.”
Olivia Tierney led Great Crossing (13-6, 5-1) with 14 points, six rebounds and six steals. Raegan Barrett coupled 12 points with eight rebounds, while Ava Schureman put together nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.
It was their first time on the court in a competitive situation since earning a fifth consecutive win Jan. 8 over Woodford County. A weather postponement with Madison Central and a health-related forfeit at Shelby County followed.
Small wonder that the first-quarter tally against Western Hills (6-10, 1-4) resembled a football score at 10-7, a far cry from the pace of a 77-16 rout on Dec. 17.
“We survived. At least we were able to do something, compared to last year when we were out for 10 days and could do nothing,” Wilson said of this year's virus protocol. “We had three people get COVID. Timing-wise, it was probably the best time. Now we have to get it back together and get in rolling.”
No starters were forced into the sick bay. GC simply didn't get the usual early impact from its stars. Western Hills held Timothi Williams and Rachel Smith without a field goal in the first half.
The Warhawks finally found success pounding the ball inside to six-foot junior Barrett, who has been hampered by a foot injury since before the last of GC's three holiday tournaments. Barrett scored 10 of her points in the first half, all on layups and close-range jumpers.
“We've just got to get her to go to the rim. We've got to get her in the routine. We need her to score for us consistently,” Wilson said of Barrett. “We've got Kennedy (Harrison). She's not really much of a scorer, but we know she'll get the rebound. We've got a combination between them where we've got to have at least one of them scoring. We've got to have a presence inside.”
Having all five starters in early foul trouble forced Wilson to employ his depleted bench almost from the get-go.
Harrison and Chapel Brown combined for nine points before intermission to help the Warhawks extend their lead to the more comfortable and expected margin of 35-14 going into the locker room.
GC finally heated up beyond the 3-point arc, with Tierney connecting twice from the left corner and Schureman sinking another in the same spot.
“I keep trying to tell them when your shot's not falling, you've got to get the ball to the rim,” Wilson said. “It's simple things like that and defensive breakdowns which we don't normally do, and getting more points out of transition which we weren't doing. We eventually made a couple runs there, and it was out of reach.”
All five starters got into the book in the third quarter, when GC outscored Western Hills by an 18-7 gap. The Warhawks reached the 35-point running clock threshold early in the fourth quarter.
Harrison, Callie Thompson and Ellie Roberts kept the offense flowing thereafter to etch the exclamation point to a grind-it-out, team victory.
“Defensively I thought we did well. We had a lot of deflections, but we didn't capitalize on those deflections like we're capable of doing,” Wilson said. “I expected us to be a little rusty, but we got the win.”
Smith's four steals, three by Barrett and two from Williams joined the totals from Tierney and Schureman in making life tough on the over-matched Wolverines.
Sakota Wilder led Western Hills with six points on a pair of 3-pointers. The Wolverines were 2-for-17 from long range and 8-for-42 (19 percent) overall.
“We've got to keep getting better. Like I tell them over and over and over, do the little things. Keep the game simple,” Wilson said. “Sometimes we try to get out there and do things that make it hard. Like our layups, instead of going in there and trying to create the contact, just run through the contact. A lot of times we try to create the contact, which throws us off, and what do we do? We miss the layup or turn it over.”
GC wrapped up no worse than the No. 2 seed in the district playoffs.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.