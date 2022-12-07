If you wonder how the repackaging of Great Crossing girls' basketball is going, ask Bryan Station after Saturday's matinee at the Jersey Mike's Classic.
First-year head coach Matt Walls continues to instill the generational trap-and-transition style he learned and perfected as a state championship performer at Scott County.
That weighted blanket was nothing but a nuisance to the Defenders, who scored only four points in the first quarter and went multiple long stretches without a field goal thereafter in the Warhawks' wire-to-wire, 55-36 win.
“It goes back to that Coach (Billy) Hicks system,” Walls said. “Back in the heyday that's how it was. We want to try to limit their runs. We want to go on those big runs and limit their scoring, and I thought we did a really good job of that.”
Rachel Smith compiled 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists to earn player of the game honors.
Raegan Barrett and Olivia Tierney's combined nine steals proved equally crucial for Great Crossing (2-1), which harassed Bryan Station (1-2) into 18 turnovers and 30.6 percent shooting.
Aside from a 70-52 litmus-test loss Thursday at home to state title contender George Rogers Clark, GC gave up a total of 65 points in 11th Region wins over Scott County and Bryan Station.
“We've had a big week. You start out with your arch-rival, then have a top-five team come in. Then Saturday mid-morning you've got another 11th Region team,” Walls said. “It was a good test for us. I thought they were ready to play, I'm proud of their effort. I'm proud of their energy. Still some improvement to do, but I'm glad they bounced back from Thursday night.”
Barrett added 15 points for Great Crossing and helped the Lady Warhawks win the battle on the boards by a dozen.
Bryan Station went more than six scoreless minutes to start the game while Great Crossing pushed the issue and reaped a rapid 10-0 advantage.
Barrett and Smith both scored inside, the latter off a transition dish from Ava Schureman, to get it started. Schureman's jumper, a Tierney three a free throw by Barrett continued the drumbeat.
Smith's long rebound and coast-to-coast drive quenched a brief drought and made it 12-4 after eight minutes.
“We started out trying to press, and then we kind of picked up some fouls, so we decided to stick to the half court,” Walls said. “I thought they did really well in the half court. We kind of took away what they wanted to run and got turnovers that led to our points.”
Elayna Ward hit a 3-pointer and then two free throws in a short span to claw the Defenders within four at 18-14 before a steal by Meredith Turner led to a Smith layup and triggered a deluge of 11 unanswered points.
Smith scored five more during the run, which also included a steal and layup from Schureman. The parade of uncontested hoops helped GC shoot 46.4 percent in the first half.
“They hit the open person. I wish we knocked down a few more shots, but that's just how it goes,” Walls said. “I'm just super proud of 'em. If we can find that open person and make that extra pass, good things are gonna happen.”
Great Crossing led 30-16 at the half and extended its run to 19-2 with the first seven points of the third quarter.
Smith started that sequence with a 3-pointer. Turner scored after an offensive rebound and dosh from Schureman, and a swipe from Barrett led to a Tierney hoop. Schureman piled up five of GC's 15 assists on 23 made baskets.
“We're gonna be a point guard by committee kinda team this year,” Walls said. “You can put Ava, Rachel, Olivia up there if you have to. I think everything's good.”
Jailenn Green and Albertine Cyuzuzo led Bryan Station with nine points each. Kailyn Gentry chipped in seven for the Defenders, who have dropped all three meetings to the Warhawks and none by a margin of fewer than 18 points.
Despite a similar margin the other way against GRC, it was night-and-day from two previous encounters with the Cardinals.
Great Crossing lurked within four, 24-20, after a back-and-forth first quarter and five, 33-28, at the half before GRC used a 10-3 run to rip it open.
“You couldn't have asked for a better first half,” Walls said. “We hung right there with them. The first four minutes of the third quarter got away from us, and we just could never recover.”
Clark County's sister tandem of Ciara and Brianna Byars dominated with 27 and 20 points, respectively. The Cards muscled their way to 30 free throw attempts, of which they sank only 17, while the Warhawks went 9-for-11. Trinity Gay added eight points for GRC, which hit 26 of 47 (55.3 percent) from the field.
Barrett finished with 15 points and Schureman 14 to lead the Lady Warhawks. Smith and Tierney each contributed eight.