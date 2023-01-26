Buttoning up the books against the basketball teams you're favored to beat is like sinking free throws or draining wide-open 3-pointers from the corner.
Even though it's something you're supposed to accomplish, there's still a perceptible pick-me-up when you watch the ball rattle in off the rim or swish through the net.
Such is mid-winter life for the Great Crossing girls, who cruised to their sixth consecutive victory Monday night at home, 56-36, over Frankfort.
“I'm glad we've won six in a row, but we could go without losing a game I think,” GC junior Ava Schureman said. “If we're all playing our best and we're all healthy, we could go without losing another game.”
Great Crossing (15-7 overall, 3-1 41st District) hasn't absorbed a defeat since a four-point loss Jan. 7 at Lincoln County. The Lady Warhawks are now 8-2 at home.
“It's just good for them,” GC coach Matt Walls said. “It's all about confidence right now. I don't think we've peaked yet. I don't think we've played our best basketball yet, and that's the most encouraging thing.”
Six different players scored between six and 10 points to help the Lady Warhawks win on a night when their leading scorer for the season, senior forward Raegan Barrett (14.4 points per game), watched from the bench in casual clothes.
Her primary replacement, sophomore Kennedy Harrison, notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“Raegan plays a big part on our team, but Kennedy stepped in,” Schureman said. “She did really well.”
Harrison scored all her points in the second quarter before sitting out with three fouls, piling up 10 of the Hawks' 16 to build a 35-20 advantage.
“She had a great second quarter. She's gonna make me yell at her to shoot it every time she touches it. It just proves that if she does shoot it, it's gonna go in,” Walls said of his young center. “Hopefully that's a confidence booster for her. Now we've got to get everybody going. I think right now we're kind of game to game to game."
Meredith Turner, Chapel Brown and Schureman each added nine points. Turner did most of her damage with transition layups and short-range jumpers in the opening period. Brown went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Schureman registered a team-high five steals and contributed to the committee on the glass in Barrett's absence with four rebounds.
“I've been working on my passing with Coach (Candace) New,” Schureman said. “I feel like that's one of my main strengths this year is passing the ball, so that's what I've been doing.”
Rachel Smith (six), Adrianna Brown (three), Kaylee Ray (two) and Maya Custard (one) rounded out the lengthy scoring ledger.
GC lost Barrett late in Saturday's home win over Henry Clay but expects the absence will be temporary.
Winning with missing persons is nothing new for the Lady Warhawks. Olivia Tierney (seven points, six rebounds) is the only player in GC's regular starting five not to sit out at least one game due to injury or illness this season.
“She caught an elbow Saturday in the chest, had a big knot, so we're gonna be really cautious with it,” Walls said of Barrett. “We've got a long stretch coming up.”
Rhealee Ellis scored 12 points to lead Frankfort (10-12, 1-3), which trailed 19-4 but never fell behind by more than two dozen. The combined total of turnovers (41) and fouls (32) kept GC from running out of sight.
Ellis, a notorious catch-and-shoot 3-point launcher, hit a couple early but wound up 4-for-16 from the field overall.
“We were late on her a few times,” Walls said. “We told them before the game she's gotta be no catch, and if she does catch, you need to be there on the catch. But 4-for-16, listen, I'll take that all day.”
Charlianne Robinson chipped in nine points, London Blythe seven and Taylin Wade six for the Lady Panthers, who have never beaten the Warhawks in nine tries with only one contest settled by single digits.
Great Crossing held Frankfort to 21.4 percent (9-for-42) from the field. It's the 10th time this season the Hawks have limited an opponent to fewer than 40 points.
Walls was quick to point out that it wasn't the Warhawks' finest hour.
“We always want to be aggressive no matter who's in the game. I think we lacked that a little bit tonight. They've had a long week, I don't know if they're just tired or it's Monday,” he said.
“I think we've thrown so much at them that right now it's catch and think instead of catch and instinctively go. That's one thing we've emphasized is see that next play.”
In a scheduling quirk, GC will travel to Frankfort for an immediate rematch and the other half of the annual home-and-home series at 6 p.m. Friday.
February's pre-tournament slate promises to be a challenge with tests from the likes of Christian Academy of Louisville, Anderson County and Franklin County.
“We’ll watch it, fix what we need to fix, and hopefully we'll play a little better Friday,” Walls said.