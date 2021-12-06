Two-plus decades of championship tradition, including a current run of five consecutive 42nd District titles, didn't keep a loss at the buzzer Friday night from being one of Scott County girls' basketball coach Steve Helton's proudest moments in recent memory.
SC dropped a 59-57 district decision to Frederick Douglass when Maleiyah Moore's desperation 3-point bid from the right corner just missed the mark.
Against all odds, however, including knee injuries that sidelined two senior starters and foul trouble that bound the hands of almost everyone else, the Cards continued to scratch and claw until the clock said no more, nearly digging up an improbable win in the process.
“My socks are wet. I'm exhausted. I'm drowned. I'm soaked,” Helton said. “Doggone it, we gave it everything we had. I'm really proud. It was not a pretty game for us. It was not a game of finesse at any position.”
Eighth-grader Belle Banner disrupted an inbounds pass and forced a Frederick Douglass turnover to give Scott County (0-2 overall, 0-1 district) its puncher's chance with a second and a half remaining.
Everyone in the gym knew sixth-year senior Kenady Tompkins, who scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, would be the Lady Cards' first, second and third option to take the potential tying or winning shot.
Tompkins drew the predictable crowd after the official whistled the ball in play, and that left Moore with barely enough room to catch and shoot. She simply didn't have the time to get any mustard on the attempt.
“If we had five more seconds, I think (Tompkins) would have brought us back,” Helton said. “The play was to KT. She got us there, and it was going to KT. There's no secrets.”
Tompkins and the Cards' other most experienced performer, junior Tyra Young, carried SC throughout.
Young amassed a double-double in the first half before acquiring her fourth foul in the third period and her fifth on a block under the Douglass basket almost immediately after returning to the game with 4:20 remaining. She wound up with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
“Tyra wasn't supposed to go on the court until the four-minute mark, and I got greedy 30 seconds before that,” Helton said. “We had a timeout, and I got greedy.”
SC had Douglass on the ropes at the time. Tompkins' fourth 3-pointer of the night just before the end of the third quarter triggered a 10-3 run that cut the Cards' deficit to 49-47.
After Young's departure, freshman Niah Rhodes — who hit a 3-pointer in each quarter — delivered her fourth-period bomb to make it a six-point gap for Douglass.
“You could see youth 84 feet at times. We lost a shooter a couple times. That's what I was so frustrated with,” Helton said. “It was on the board. It was clear. We knew who the shooters were. We had a game plan for their shooters. Then as soon as we subbed, I think we were frozen with fear at times.”
Kelsie Hall, pressed into her first career start with senior guards Emma Price and Brianna Penney out indefinitely, found Tompkins for a hook shot and a Broncos' foul to keep it alive with 2:17 left.
Hall also hit three clutch free throws down the stretch, including an alert offensive rebound after her only miss in the sequence.
Moore and Allison Mosby each had a key hoop in the fourth-quarter comeback for SC, which trailed by 10 just before the half.
“Some of our little ones are going to grow up hopefully. You can say 'what if’ all you want,” Helton said. “I want us to improve. I want us to learn. I want us to understand that when we do our shooting drills and our ball-handling at game-like speed, every shot is a shot to win a game. Every cut is to get open to win a game.”
Douglass helped the cause by rushing some shots down the stretch, including a miss and a defensive rebound by Tompkins that gave the Cards their first chance to tie or win the game.
Bresha Love blocked and tied up Tompkins' bid from the right baseline, and the possession arrow favored the Broncos prior to their final giveaway.
“Bless our hearts, we didn't back down. We played with lineups that we've never seen all preseason long,” Helton said. “We've got to find some way or another to get their heads up. It doesn't look like we're going to be healthy any time soon. We've got to keep them encouraged. I told them after the game I was so proud of 'em. I also think we will improve. How much, I don't know.”
Rhodes scored 16 points and Allison Wallace and Kate Baker 12 apiece for Douglass (1-1, 1-0), which dropped the district title game to SC after splitting the regular-season series last winter. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington added eight points and 15 rebounds.
SC opens the Toyota Classic against Simon Kenton at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.