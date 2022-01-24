LEXINGTON — Favorable news, in this season of so few good tidings for Scott County girls' basketball, is that the Lady Cards soon should have all the weapons they expected to wield in their arsenal back in November.
The problem is that SC's current level of performance is backing that best-case lineup into a corner with little margin for error when the playoffs roll around.
Frederick Douglass' convincing 72-49 win Friday night clinched a season sweep against Scott County as well as no worse than a tie for the 42nd District regular-season title.
SC (2-11 overall, 0-3 district) faces a long and unenviable road to an 11th Region tournament invitation, never mind a sixth consecutive district championship.
“If we're not willing to compete, our season will end one month from today,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We're in the guaranteed (four vs. five) play-in game. Never in 22 years have we been called the play-in game. We're locked in.”
Niah Rhodes hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds to highlight a night on which the Broncos (14-5, 6-1) hit 13 of 26 tries from deep,
Aside from six lead changes in a hot-shooting opening period for both teams, the rematch was never in doubt compared to Douglass' 59-57 victory in a Dec. 3 grind at SC.
“Hand down, man down, repeatedly. If it happens once, you deal with it. But if it happens repeatedly and you still don't change, that tells me it's a drive issue,” Helton said. “They hit 13 threes and we were man-to-man. That's what's bad. It wasn't zone. It was our failure to move and our reaction time.”
Allison Wallace tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds for Douglass, adding four 3-pointers to Rhodes' final total of five. Katie Baker combined 12 points with four assists.
“34, 13 and 3 (Rhodes, Wallace and Baker) had already hit 90 percent of their threes, and guess who hit them tonight?” Helton said. “They weren't running anything we didn't expect. It was just a failure to compete, and you don't coach effort. We're already struggling skill-wise. We're already struggling with player personnel. We're already struggling with getting our team that we've never had out there, just bits and pieces. But then when you fail to compete, that's a bad recipe.”
Kenady Tompkins stacked up 25 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots for the Lady Cards. Maleiyah Moore and Emma Price each added seven points. Price, who recently returned from an early-season knee injury, didn't play in the previous game against Douglass.
Tompkins combined with eighth-grader Kierstin Young and freshman Allison Mosby for a 10-0 run that cut a 22-point deficit to a dozen in the fourth quarter.
Mikalee Bennett and Rhodes each answered with a basket at the rim, and Baker and Jaelle Henderson each nailed a 3-pointer to punctuate a 13-2 run to the horn.
“They had 20 offensive rebounds and we got five. Tonight we showed some attitude. It was, 'I'm not getting mine.' That's what happened to us. We really failed to play as a team tonight,” Helton said. “We didn't even finish our shooting drill in warm-ups because we ran out of time. That tells us we weren't ready to play, and for whatever reason. This was a district game.”
Scott County hosts Woodford County and Henry Clay on Monday and Tuesday before traveling Friday to Sayre and Saturday to Walton-Verona to close out its busiest week in a while.
As for good news, Belle Banner made her return from health and safety protocols against Douglass. Tyra Young is expected back from illness this week, and Brianna Penney (knee) is practicing and expected to see game minutes shortly.
“We think we're getting players back, but the second we take two steps forward, we just run backwards,” Helton said. “Our reaction time tonight was really slow. We got lucky they only had 12 second-chance points. If they finish half those, we're not talking about a 20-point game. We're talking about a 40-point game.
“We need practice time. We're not getting it. Weather, COVID, whatever else you want to call it. We're cooking with some bad ingredients right now. We'd better figure out how to make our chili redder. Coach (Billy) Hicks always made man chili or mice chili. His man chili was hot. We're cooking mice chili right now.”
