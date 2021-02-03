Unlike other nights in the past five seasons when Scott County threatened to run one of its 42nd District girls' basketball rivals out of the gym, Frederick Douglass wouldn't go away Tuesday night.
SC didn't allow a point for the first six minutes and jumped out to a 23-2 lead, then lapsed into cruise control in Tuesday's 75-65 win.
The Lady Cardinals (3-5, 2-0) extended their district winning streak to 37 games. Remarkably, this was the second-closest contest in that span.
“Great district win. We're not gonna pout too much about it,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “It's frustrating, but at the same time we need to learn from it.”
Emma Price hit five 3-pointers on her way to 22 points, plus five steals, for Scott County. She received career-high help from Brianna Penney with 19 and a matching five thefts. Penney went 7-for-8 from the line.
Kenady Tompkins added 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals but spent much of the night in foul trouble. That cost the Lady Cards one of their two senior starters and their most reliable ball-handler, helping Douglass (3-7, 1-2) to erase much of its early deficit.
“KT got in foul trouble, and then the wheels came off,” Helton said. “She played 16 minutes. When KT was on the floor, we did some good things. When KT went off the floor, we struggled. We need other kids to step up and handle the basketball for us.”
SC led 28-9 after eight minutes, 46-21 at the half, and 60-40 going into the fourth.
Penney (12), Price (11) and Tompkins (11) all were in double digits by the break.
“Bri hit huge shots, first half and second half. That's a career night for her, and that's a good thing, because we struggled everywhere,” Helton said. “I owe Emma three. I called a timeout right in the middle of a shot.”
Douglass shot only 29.6 percent from the field in the first half and complicated matters with 10 missed free throws out of 14 attempts.
“We came out early really aggressive, really rotating,” Helton said. “Second half, Douglass came out aggressive and rotating, and we didn't want none of it. So it was basically first round they didn't want none, second round we didn't want none, and we had a really good scorecard in the first round that let us get by.”
Freshman forward Ayanna-Sarai Darrington bolstered the Broncos with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kate Baker added nine points, Kasia Parks eight and Kourtesy Lee seven for Douglass.
Darrington delivered 15 points after intermission.
“Terrible night shooting the ball, and we haven't been out-rebounded like that in a while,” Helton said. “Douglass has gotten better, though. “(Darrington) is a game changer. She's really athletic. Breona (Taul, assistant coach) compared her to a young Malea Williams.”
The Lady Cards took advantage of 36 Bronco turnovers.
Kaylie Wise (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Maleiyah Moore (eight points, eight rebounds, four assists) added to the Scott County attack.
“We missed a lot of shots around the rim, got beat on a few run-outs. That shouldn't happen,” Helton said.
All previous meetings with Douglass in the four-year history of the series had gone to a running clock when Scott County's lead hit 35 points.
“Other than KT, a lot of these kids don't have that experience,” Helton said. “Over there at Douglass last year was like pulling teeth. It was bad basketball. Tonight we came out first quarter and really looked sharp.
"But give Douglass a lot of credit. Where Bryan Station (last Thursday) kind of said, 'We don't want no more. Next game,' Douglass kept on battling. They smelled blood because we didn't want to handle the ball.”
Scott County makes the short trip to Great Crossing at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the only scheduled Battle of the Birds this season.
SC won all three meetings in the inaugural year of the rivalry, including the 11th Region semifinals.
Helton and GC coach Glenn Wilson coached together with the Cardinals for 19 seasons, and the Lady Cards' leader has made it clear that the experience of coaching against one of his best friends is gut-wrenching.
“Don't want to play it, but I respect Glenn and those kids,” Helton said. “We'll show up.”