After two wins in an absence-plagued ordeal that lasted nearly two months, Scott County girls' basketball won't complain too loudly about style points when those quibbles are connected to a third victory in five days.
That being said, Friday night's 46-40 district decision over host Sayre surely falls into the a-win's-a-win category.
SC (5-11 overall, 2-3 42nd District) held Sayre (8-11, 0-5) to nine points in the first half before the Spartans heated up and made a game of it.
The Lady Cards did just enough from the free throw line — where Maleiyah Moore and Kelsie Hall were a combined 6-for-6 on the evening — to slam the door.
Moore led Scott County with 14 points and four steals. Twenty-two points off turnovers were the saving grace for the Lady Cards, who shot 17-for-66 (25.8 percent) from the field and committed 20 turnovers.
Emma Price finished with 10 points and matched Moore with a pair of 3-pointers. Kenady Tompkins combined eight points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists, while Hall scored six points and snagged seven boards. Tyra Young also collected seven rebounds.
Sophia Richardson set the pace with 16 points and seven rebounds for Sayre, which was without star guard Kylee Dennis. Albertine Cyuzozo added nine points and a dozen boards.
SC stormed from the gate to a 6-0 lead, but its first extended cold snap allowed Sayre to close the gap to 10-6.
The Lady Cards used a 16-3 advantage in the second period to open a 17-point margin at the half, and they scored the initial field goal out of the locker room before a 20-8 Spartan surge to make it 36-29 at the end of three.
Sayre cooperated with 26 giveaways, many of the unforced variety. Moore was the only Cardinal with multiple steals.
It was the Spartans' second straight close loss to a district opponent on the heels of a 42-40 verdict against Bryan Station on Tuesday night. The Defenders defeated the Cards by 19 in their first meeting of the season and are tied for first place in the district.
SC, now entrenched in the third spot, faces a challenging run of four games in five days, starting with top-10 George Rogers Clark at home Tuesday. The Cards also go to Bryan Station on Wednesday, host a rematch with Sayre on Friday and welcome Corbin to town Saturday.
When Saturday’s trip to Walton-Verona was canceled, SC completed its first undefeated week of three or more wins since Feb. 12-15, 2020.
