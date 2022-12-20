Comeback bids that didn't quite reach the finish line were a recurring theme for the Scott County girls' basketball team during the Billy Hicks Classic. The trend continued Tuesday with the closest call yet that didn't go the Lady Cards' way.
In a 42nd District opener that featured eight lead changes, SC scored 25 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't quite run down Bryan Station in a 65-60 loss, the Cards' eighth in their past 10 district contests since the start of last season.
N'mya Summers led the charge with 23 points, five rebounds and four steals for Scott County (2-6 overall, 0-1 district). The sophomore, whose ability to get to the rim has fueled the Cards on their best nights, went 9-for-13 from the field.
Maleiyah Moore hit three 3-pointers and wound up with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. The rest of the Cards were 1-for-10 from long range, however.
Tyra Young combined 10 points with four rebounds and three assists before fouling out.
Bryan Station shot a slightly lower percentage (42.3) than Scott County and matched the Cards with 17 turnovers, but the Defenders' nine 3-pointers proved crucial.
Akiyah Wade brought 21 points off the bench for Bryan Station (2-4, 0-1) on 9-for-15 shooting, including a pair of triples. Jailenn Green buried four from beyond the arc and provided the other half of a potent one-two punch with 20 points.
Makari Murphy (seven points) and Elayna Ward (six) combined for the Defenders' other three bombs. Kailyn Gentry hauled down 11 rebounds. Led by Wade, Bryan Station owned a 36-4 windfall in bench points.
Scott County used an 8-0 run to carve out a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Bryan Station turned that into a 32-23 halftime edge and achieved its largest lead of the night, 47-37, with the first two points of the fourth period.