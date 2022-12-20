Kept it close

Maleiyah Moore scored 16 points to lead Scott County in a 65-60 loss to Bryan Station. It was the district opener for the Lady Cards.

 Kal Oakes
Comeback bids that didn't quite reach the finish line were a recurring theme for the Scott County girls' basketball team during the Billy Hicks Classic. The trend continued Tuesday with the closest call yet that didn't go the Lady Cards' way.
 

