All-around effort

Maleiyah Moore's 18 points and nine steals steered Scott County to a win Monday at Woodford County.

 Kal Oakes

Now without a single senior on its roster of available players, Scott County girls' basketball snapped out of a defensive slump with its most stifling performance of the season Monday night.

SC, which allowed 79 or more points to three of its opponents during a four-game losing streak, held host Woodford County to 20 through the first three quarters and cruised to a 61-33 victory.

