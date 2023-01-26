Now without a single senior on its roster of available players, Scott County girls' basketball snapped out of a defensive slump with its most stifling performance of the season Monday night.
SC, which allowed 79 or more points to three of its opponents during a four-game losing streak, held host Woodford County to 20 through the first three quarters and cruised to a 61-33 victory.
The Lady Cards (6-13) have scored at least 59 points in each of their wins and have tasted defeat only twice this winter when hitting that threshold.
Maleiyah Moore was sensational at both ends of the court with 18 points, nine steals and five assists for Scott County. Moore hit three of the Cardinals' six 3-pointers.
Eleven different players scored for SC, which turned 28 turnovers by Woodford County (1-19) into 32 points.
Dymon Percell supplied seven points off the bench. Belle Banner and Adison Paul each added six.
Woodford County shot 9-for-52 (17.3 percent) and sank only half of its 28 free throw attempts while falling to Scott County for the second time this winter. Emma Ruby and Kennedy Cabell both bolstered the Yellow Jackets with 10 points.
SC sped to leads of 17-3 after a quarter and 33-11 at the half.
Young collected eight rebounds and two blocks for the Cards, who stay on the road at Tates Creek (Friday) and Bishop Brossart (Saturday).