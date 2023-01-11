A surefire benchmark for inexperienced teams on the rise is taking full advantage of the chance to beat opponents that are at or below your stage of development.
Scott County has turned almost all of those favorable girls' basketball match-ups into wins this season, a trend that continued Thursday with a 65-58 victory at Sayre and Friday in a 59-40 triumph at home over region rival Paul Laurence Dunbar.
“It was a good game, because last year we lost to them twice, and it was really close games, so it was good for all of us to win that game,” SC guard Maleiyah Moore said of the 42nd District retribution against Sayre. “I think everybody's confidence is going up, so we just keep growing, and as we grow as a team we'll keep getting better and better.”
Moore led the Lady Cards (5-9) each evening with 23 points.
A fourth-year leader and COVID sophomore, Moore added five steals, four rebounds and three blocks against Dunbar and went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
SC was a sweltering 27-for-31 from the stripe on what was an icy shooting night from the field for both youthful sides.
“Incredible, and it's been an emphasis. Number one, we got to the line 31 times, and we'll take that,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “Maleiyah Moore, probably the best defensive half of her career in the second half after a really shaky start.”
N'mya Summers and Tyra Young each were a perfect 6-for-6 from the line to help the Cards overcome 21.3 percent field goal efficiency against the Bulldogs and win their third consecutive game, matching last season's longest victory streak.
Summers supplied 12 points, five rebounds and five steals for SC, which piled up 29 points off 36 Dunbar turnovers.
Freshman Belle Banner added five points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
“If you give Belle four inches, she has a nose for the ball. She listens. If it gets past her the first time, usually she'll adjust. She's a very intelligent kid,” Helton said. “We had a goal. We wanted to allow 40 or less, and we were spot on. There was one or two series there where you could have called first-and-15. Our physicality, when it's happening may not be the No. 1 call, but we're improving.”
Six of Scott County's 13 made field goals were 3-pointers, including four by Moore.
“It starts off with everybody else, because when we play as a team, it facilitates the other players,” Moore said. “When one person scores, it brings up the intensity and everybody has a good game.”
Eriyaune Daniels paced PLD (2-11) with 10 points.
The Bulldogs cut a 27-12 deficit to 31-27 after a technical foul midway through the third quarter before six points from Summers keyed a 12-5 run to the conclusion of that period.
“When we came out last night in a really emotional game, a really successful game, you just kind of felt (a letdown Friday) in the air in warm-ups. Second half there were moments I thought we did some really good things,” Helton said.
“Tonight was a lot on the fly. Now we get a week of practice to really work on the stuff that we've seen over the last couple weeks here.”
After a triple-whammy of December losses to Henry Clay, Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass in which Scott County played well in spurts, the Lady Cards got on the board in the 42nd District with a wire-to-wire win at Sayre.
SC jumped out 17-9 after one quarter, then used another 19-13 gain in the third to double what was a tenuous 32-26 halftime advantage. In addition to Moore, Kierstin Young (14 points, nine rebounds) and Tyra Young (13 points, seven rebounds, five assists) led the charge.
On the defensive end, SC went with an all-in defense against last winter's nemesis, Kylee Dennis, and contained her to 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting. That left the lion's share of the shots to Sophie Richardson, who required 7-for-21 to put up 18.
“That was a very specific game plan that nobody knew until pregame,” Helton said. We basically put two on Kylee the whole game any time she touched it. We went with any other shape we could find.”
SC won't have to put the unbeaten string on the line until Friday's home rematch against Frederick Douglass.
“I hate when (UK coach John) Calipari says, 'I'm trying to figure out who we are,' but we are saying that and we're 14 games in,” Helton said.