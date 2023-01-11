Moore and Moore

Maleiyah Moore of Scott County floats a short jumper from the baseline over the Paul Laurence Dunbar defense. Moore paced the Lady Cards with 23 points in a 59-40 victory.

 James Scogin
A surefire benchmark for inexperienced teams on the rise is taking full advantage of the chance to beat opponents that are at or below your stage of development.
 

Tags

Recommended for you