For all the frustrations and uncertainties of the early season for Scott County girls' basketball, Thursday night was a welcome sign that the road to the 42nd District title still goes through the Lady Cardinals.
SC's systematic 80-42 road rout of Bryan Station showed that will be a steep hill for the opposition to climb.
“We're trying to figure out who we are,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We had eight days of practice coming into this game, and seven of them were good. Everything we worked on those eight days, we pretty much didn't do that tonight.”
Maybe not, but for the first time all winter, the Lady Cards looked like the volume-shooting, high-octane, predicated-on-pressure group they've always been in Helton's 21-year tenure.
After leading the state with an average of 77 points per game last year, SC hadn't reached 60 in its first six games.
“I feel like this should help boost our confidence up so we can continue to do better,” said Kenady Tompkins, who led Scott County (2-5, 1-0) with the double whammy of 24 points and 20 rebounds.
Tompkins also crafted five assists and four steals, all while adapting to a utility role that takes better advantage of her multifaceted skills.
“Legitimately she has played all five positions in a varsity game now,” Helton said of the six-foot senior Tompkins. “She went to the point and handled the ball really well for us.”
Maleiyah Moore added 16 points and eight boards for the Lady Cards, who struggled at the rim but put up a staggering 95 shots thanks in large part to 35 offensive rebounds.
SC owned an overall 71-44 advantage on the glass.
“Tonight it was all about creating scoring opportunities,” Helton said. “I was very pleased defensively. I want to get back to the old way of run-and-jump, cause a little chaos. That's all I know. We've been tinkering with zones and all this stuff. I don't believe in it, so I guess I can't teach it.”
Scott County extended its winning streak over 42nd District opponents to 36 games. All but one of those victories has come by a double-digit margin, and the vast majority – like this one – ended with a running clock.
Bryan Station (1-4, 0-2) was the last district rival to pull off a win, in the semifinals of the 2016 tournament.
Emma Price (10 points, four steals), Camryn Sergent (eight points), Kaylie Wise (seven points, 14 rebounds, three blocked shots) and Irene Persley (six points 13 rebounds) all played integral roles as SC overcame a sputtering start.
“That first three or four minutes of the game, I about thought you were gonna have to take me out of here,” Helton said. “It was bad basketball.”
Five minutes of action produced an NFL score of 3-3. There were five ties and three lead changes in that choppy quarter before SC turned on the jets to lead 39-23 at the half.
A pair of 8-0 runs highlighted SC's second period getaway. Baskets by Sergent and Persley and a second-chance hoop by Wise triggered the first. Moore's 3-pointer launched the latter.
“I said to Maleiyah, 'Can you imagine playing for a coach who gets mad when you don't shoot?' It's a shot-first offense, and sometimes when you don't take the shot, you turn the ball over,” Helton said. “When you have 35 offensive rebounds, that's a lot of missed shots, but sometimes throwing it up there is our best offense.”
The Cards dominated the Defenders in the third period, 20-6, to put it away. Moore scored nine of Scott County's first 10 points. Tompkins' steal and layup followed to make it a 51-24 margin at the 5:14 mark.
Tompkins capped the quarter with two additional strong drives, one resulting in a 3-point play.
“I was frustrated (early in the game), but I knew my team needed me, so I had to keep trying,” Tompkins said. “Whatever I gotta do. I know I'm going to miss high school. I feel like I was a big leader last year too, but obviously I need to step up even more.”
Natoria Godoy led Bryan Station with 13 points. Tania Woodall combined 11 points with 10 rebounds.
While SC's 33-for-95 (34.7 percent) efficiency from the field wasn't a night for the books, the Cards contained the Defenders to 11-for-51 (21.6 percent) and forced 25 turnovers while committing only 11.
“It was not smooth at all,” Helton said. “However, at times at least our game plan was let's get up and down.
“Losing stinks. I'm not gonna cut up and kid about it. It's been a tough season. I'm happy to see smiles on their faces. Hopefully that can carry over. This was game one of our district. No time to relax.”
Scott County's early-season schedule after graduating three Division I players in the past two years featured three consensus top-25 teams in the state.
“We probably weren't ready in the beginning at all,” Tompkins said. “I think we're starting to get it together. We're just taking it day-by-day.”