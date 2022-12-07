High expectations and corresponding pressure have been the norm for Scott County girls' basketball in recent years.
So perhaps the silver lining to being young and unheralded these days is that the Lady Cards take full advantage of every opportunity to celebrate the sheer joy of winning.
In a week that otherwise featured three road tests better suited to those title-contending teams of yesteryear, SC got to pick on someone its own size Friday night and sailed off with a 68-44 victory over East Jessamine in its home opener.
“I'm so happy for 'em. I'm happy to see kids smiling and taking pictures,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “I'm happy to see 'em say ‘hey, let's just go play,’ and sometimes we need that. As the season gets on, the pressure's gonna build anyway.”
Two budding stars enjoyed career nights for Scott County (1-3).
Sophomore N'mya Summers finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, much of it the result of 11 steals that fueled SC's long-vaunted but recently dormant fast break.
“We got out in transition a couple times. We hadn't been in transition yet this season,” Helton said. “I am much more comfortable in transition. However, we need to pick and choose when we do that.”
And when the Lady Cards became embroiled in a half-court game at either end of the court, Belle Banner was a difference-maker.
Banner, a freshman who has seen spot duty on the varsity since seventh grade, piled up 14 points, seven blocked shots and five rebounds.
East Jessamine (0-2) shot 21.5 percent from the field.
“It was because she was active,” Helton said. “I really thought she looked good in the middle out there.”
Scott County's three most experienced starters also excelled.
Maleiyah Moore, a fourth-year threat on the wing and still only a sophomore, scored eight of her nine points to help SC accumulate a 24-9 lead in the first eight minutes. She also accumulated seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Tyra Young, saddled with foul trouble in the Cards' losses at Great Crossing and Lafayette, combined 16 points with seven rebounds and four assists.
Held to two points, six-foot freshman Kierstin Young was a factor everywhere else, including a team-high 10 rebounds.
With Kelsie Hall lost to an injury on opening night, Tyra Young is the Lady Cards' lone senior.
“Tyra is really trying to be that vocal leader for us. She and Kelsie were instrumental in a lot of the stuff we're doing as a team,” Helton said. “We do expect them to come to play every day and do big things because they've been there. They've been in district and regional games. They've been there when we needed a big shot and a big defensive stop. Our older kids are really working on that locker room family atmosphere.”
Two 3-pointers by Moore, another from Allison Mosby and Tyra Young's traditional 3-point play built the early lead.
Young kept up that pace with another old-fashioned three and a bomb from beyond the arc to make it 32-15.
SC hadn't enjoyed the luxury of a lead in either of its first two games.
“We're in a situation where every bounce is brand new to us,” Helton said. “East Jessamine didn't pressure us a whole lot, so it allowed us to at least have some patience. We have little in offensively. We were drawing some stuff up on the fly. It was almost playground ball. Just draw it up in the sand and see what happens. When you have the lead it's a little easier. Hopefully it works, and if it don't, then we'll work on it.”
East Jessamine hovered within 37-24 at halftime and trailed by 11 late in the third before SC built breathing room with a 10-2 run.
Banner's hook shot preceded consecutive transition buckets by Dymon Percell and Summers to close out the third period. Summers turned another steal and drive to christen the fourth.
“This is game three. We can't get too high, but we can't get too low,” Helton said. “To see 'em smiling and taking pictures ... I don't know how many of 'em will remember our East Jessamine game in 15 years, but we did some good things. We've got to build on it.
“It was fun to sit in the locker room and talk about high points. We high-pointed rebounding tonight, deflections, steals. That's good for us. It's bounce by bounce. That's where we're at. If there's a T-shirt to be made this year, it's gonna say bounce by bounce.”
Iesha Dean led the Jaguars with 14 points and eight rebounds. Reece Evans provided 12 points and seven boards.
SC won only seven times last winter and didn't pick up its first victory until its ninth game on Dec. 31.
“Their effort was there tonight. They're just such good kids.,” Helton said. “I'm just so happy for them. It's been a rough couple days. We're gonna enjoy tonight. What happens tomorrow, happens tomorrow.”
That tomorrow was a Saturday trip to Southwestern in Pulaski County, where SC absorbed a 77-34 loss to a 2021-22 state semifinalist.
Moore paced the Cards with 13 points and five rebounds. Mosby added eight points for SC, which was undone by 21 turnovers and 29 percent shooting.
“They were coming off a 41-point loss to Sacred Heart, so they were not real happy,” Helton said of the Warriors.
Ayden Smiddy led four Southwestern double-digit scorers with 24 points. Kinsley Molden tallied 21, Kaylee Young 15 and Payton Acey 10.