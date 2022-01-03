The calendar didn't flip without Scott County girls' basketball taking one more painful hit during the most injury-plagued start in the history of the program.
On the other hand, the Lady Cards did get a head start on the “new year, new us” game plan, picking up their first win of the season Friday in a New Year's Eve matinee at Covington Holmes.
SC never trailed in a 63-48 triumph, one in which it led by as many as 22 points after an eight-game skid against top-flight competition to start the 2021-22 season.
Maleiyah Moore piled up 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots to show the way for Scott County. Eighth-grader Belle Banner added 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Another middle school player pressed into December's starting lineup, Kierstin Young, combined nine points with 17 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. SC swatted a dozen shots in all and held Holmes to 18-for-74 (24.3 percent) from the field.
Kelsie Hall amassed eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals, who lost arguably their heart and soul when sixth-year senior standout Kenady Tompkins departed only six minutes into the game.
Tompkins tumbled to the floor with an apparent leg or knee ailment after going up for a rebound. She already had seven points and six rebounds at that point, sparking the Lady Cards' takeoff to a 21-7 lead after one quarter.
It increased a harrowing toll from the opening segment of the campaign. SC previously lost senior guards Emma Price and Brianna Penney to knee injuries before the conclusion of the first regular-season contest and has been without junior Tyra Young since the Toyota Classic due to a pulled hamstring.
Moore, in her third season with the varsity, is the only player with prior starting experience in Scott County's current rotation. She averages 12.3 points per game, third on the roster behind 1,000-point career scorer Tompkins (15.0) and Young (13.2).
Jordyn Ware headlined Holmes (4-7) with 18 points but on 7-for-28 shooting. Nejai Lewis supplied 15 points, 19 rebounds and four assists.
SC rallied after losing Tompkins and stretched its early lead to 34-16 at halftime and 51-29, its largest advantage of the day, at the end of the third period.
Dymon Percell, yet another eighth-grader, contributed six Scott County points in her most significant playing time of the winter. Allison Mosby rounded out SC's scoring with a bucket.
The Lady Cards prevailed despite a 2-for-18 showing from 3-point range. They hit just under half (24-for-49) of their shots from inside the arc.
Only two of Scott County's eight losses have been by single digits, a run that included top-25 foes Franklin County, North and South Laurel, Simon Kenton and Madisonville-North Hopkins, as well as neighborhood rival Great Crossing.
It was SC's fourth consecutive victory over Holmes, a streak that dates back to 2002.
Scott County won't have long to circle the wagons before diving back into a typically challenging slate, one geared toward the experienced five that coach Steve Helton expected to have on the floor.
Consecutive region road games against Paul Laurence Dunbar (Wednesday), Madison Central (Thursday) and Henry Clay (Friday) tip off the new year. SC is home against Scott High and Bryan Station the following week.
