FRANKFORT — Tyra Young knows what it's like to be a seventh, eighth or ninth-grader learning the ropes with Scott County girls' basketball. She has been there, done that and owns plenty of T-shirts to prove it.
Now, as the only healthy senior on a roster loaded with those young'uns and sorely needing on-the-job training, Young finds herself using a gentler touch than she received from the welcoming committee on those perennial region and state tournament contenders.
“They are growing up a lot differently than I did. Four or five years ago instead of being babied, I got elbows to the face every practice,” Young recalled with a pained laugh. “It's been very much less of a leader role, more like a mom role. It's all about trusting each other, caring about each other, making sure we're communicating on the floor. It's been a big deal.”
SC is growing and gaining, far from the level to which Young became accustomed early in her career. But when a brutal schedule has afforded the Lady Cards a rare opportunity to pick on an opponent at their same stage of development, they've taken full advantage.
Young delivered a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds along with four assists Friday afternoon, and Scott County never trailed in a 65-50 road win over Western Hills at Cardwell Gym.
Maleiyah Moore led the way with 15 points and Kierstin Young added 10 for SC (3-9), which also can boast double-digit wins over East Jessamine and Woodford County and has played solid quarters and halves against more ballyhooed opponents.
“We're getting a little better. We've got good kids, and they're working,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “The strides we're making just aren't as big as I'd like to be making at this point, but little by little. The good thing is we've not (completely) put it together. The bad thing I would like to see us put it together a little bit more.”
Tyra Young swished four free throws during an opening 6-0 run, and 3-pointers by Kierstin Young and Allison Mosby staked SC to an 18-6 lead after eight minutes.
Missed layups in the second quarter and a clunky spell from the free-throw line in the third period prevented Scott County from ripping the issue out of reach.
“We missed way too many shots in that first half, just point blank shots,” Helton said. “You shoot 32 percent, and a bunch of those if you chart that were easy shots.”
Kierstin Young stayed hot in the second period with another strike from beyond the arc. Tyra Young's baseball passes to N'mya Summers and Moore led to easy transition finishes and a 34-21 lead at the half.
The elder Young's on-court role, equally crucial as her leadership style behind the scenes, remains a work in progress as Helton assesses the Lady Cards' learning curve and their needs in the moment.
“Our point guard by committee continues to throw a curve ball at us. We've had to move Tyra out of point guard a little bit to give her a chance to rebound,” Helton said. “She does a really good job when she can see the floor, throwing that ball. I don't mind that pass at all. Our wings by now know they've got to be expecting that. I'd like to see them finish a little better. We're still trying to find ways to get better, and we will.”
Moore and Belle Banner combined with Tyra Young for an offensive flourish that inflated the cushion to 20 at 43-23 midway through the third quarter.
Western Hills (4-6) made a modest rally to within 15 early in the fourth before a 3-point play from Summers turned the tide.
Consecutive baskets by Kenzlee Callison and Banner gave SC its largest lead, 64-42, with three minutes left.
“Tyra and Belle right now are playing all five positions for us. Tyra can do it. Belle is learning to do it. She's just a freshman and being asked to play all five positions. Maleiyah, we're putting the ball in her hands a little more up front,” Helton said. “We're trying to find that group that clicks, and a lot of that is youth. But I told them at halftime our freshmen should be sophomores now. We need to be turning that over.”
Now in her sixth year with her coach but her first without any of the parade of players who took her under their wing, Tyra Young agrees with Helton's assessment that the Lady Cards are trending in the right direction.
“I feel like we're improving the most probably on the way that we communicate with each other,” Young said. “Mostly that, and on defense it's less of 'I've got my man' and more 'we're a team.' That's just something we have to work on.”
Kiana Mitchell and Bry'e Wolfe led the Lady Wolverines with 13 and 12 points, respectively. SC held Western Hills to 25.9 percent shooting and took advantage of 25 turnovers.
Mosby, who made the game-winning shot at the buzzer for a 41-40 JV win, added nine points in the varsity contest.
Banner and Summers each provided seven points, supplemented by Summers' six rebounds and five steals.
“We're never had a collective group this young. They're great kids. Defensively we're trying to figure out who we are. Today we played a little more zone,” Helton said. “That was huge for our JV kids to come back and win at the buzzer. But then you turn around and I'm starting two or three of that group on varsity, because that's where we're at.”
The schedule stays manageable this week with a district road game at Sayre on Thursday, followed the next night by Paul Laurence Dunbar at home.
SC fought hard in district losses to Frederick Douglass, Bryan Station and Henry Clay in December. The Lady Cards also took on the likes of region contenders Great Crossing, Lafayette, Simon Kenton and Walton-Verona.
“I just want us to be competitive. We were really competitive up to Walton-Verona. We did some good things,” Helton said. “We're getting better. We're changing the way we practice. I'm changing the way I coach. We're trying to make small adjustments rather than big adjustments, and be calm.”
And the best news is that the Lady Cards have about six more weeks to iron out all those new wrinkles.
“They're starting to get a little confidence. Everybody plays better, practices better, walks in the gym better when they're a little more confident, and we'll get there,” Helton said. “Come February, you never know if we have one of those nights where we’re clicking. We've got to stay healthy. We've been sneaky. We'll call it sneaky.”