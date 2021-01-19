Great Crossing girls’ basketball bounced back from its initial loss of the season with the largest margin of victory in its brief history, overpowering Western Hills, 78-21, at home Tuesday in a 41St District matchup.
Olivia Tierney turned in 15 points off the bench of 7-for-11 shooting to lead GCHS (4-1, 1-1), which fell to Franklin County in its district opener last Friday.
Braylee McMath also had 15 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Timothi Williams rounded out the double-digit contingent with 10 points and six steals.
Eleven different Lady Warhawks scored to account for the final 57-point cushion, one that easily topped the previous record of 39 in an 84-45 rout of Fern Creek last season.
GCHS celebrated with cupcakes to honor coach Glenn Wilson’s birthday. The final three quarters were the equivalent of frosting after his Hawks jumped out to an unthinkable 26-0 lead after eight minutes.
It was 48-9 at the half, and starters scored the first eight points of the third quarter in the blink of an eye before sitting down for the duration after playing a grand total of only nine minutes and 12 seconds.
Raegan Barrett added eight points to the onslaught. Emma Boehm and Kaylee Ray each scored six, with Boehm tearing down a team-high nine rebounds.
Hailey Ward and Shea McGohon both produced five points. Ward embellished that total with four steals.
Rachel Smith dished out five assists.
Sakota Wilder scored six points to lead Western Hills (0-2, 0-1), which was playing its first game in 15 days due to COVID-19 protocols.
GCHS will be back in action Friday at home against Madison Central on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
This story will be updated.