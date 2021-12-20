FRANKFORT — Tucked between a series of marquee girls' basketball games in the past week and a top-notch tournament in the days ahead, Great Crossing's trip to Western Hills on Friday had all the warning signs of a win that would lack style points.
Instead, the Lady Warhawks scored the first 19 points and the final 24 in a 77-16 rout of an over-matched 41st District rival at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
“We opened the floodgates and put the ball in the hole a lot tonight,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We shot the ball very well. We did exactly what I wanted us to do.”
Defense turned to offense with no let-up from start to finish, even after the running clock intervened in the opening minute of the second half.
The second and third waves were every bit as efficient for Great Crossing (5-3 overall, 2-0 district). Eleven different players joined in the scoring onslaught, and no starter played more than 16 minutes.
Collectively, they held Western Hills (5-6, 1-2) to three field goals in the game. Great Crossing smashed program records for fewest points allowed and largest margin of victory, both set in a 78-21 win over the Wolverines last winter.
“That's a young team, and their leading scorer was out today too,” Wilson said. “We've been in that situation. We know how it is.”
Timothi Williams led the Warhawks with 13 points and three steals. Olivia Tierney added 12 points. Chapel Brown combined her 11 points with a career-high six assists.
Raegan Barrett's four steals headlined a smothering GC defense that harassed Hills into 23 turnovers.
“We played pretty good defense. We did what we needed to do,” Wilson said. “We couldn't touch them without it being a foul. The only points they scored early were free throws.”
Shea McGohon hit a pair of 3-pointers — GC wound up with a dozen — and finished with eight points.
Leila Custard (seven), Rachel Smith (seven), Meridith Turner (five), Ava Schureman (four), Ellie Roberts (four), Kaylee Ray (three) and Callie Thompson (three) shared the scoring wealth on a 29-for-52 (55.8 percent) shooting night.
“We've got kids who can put the ball in the basket, and when they take the time and move the ball around, they get open shots,” Wilson said.
GC split a pair of challenging games earlier in the week, beating Walton-Verona before falling at George Rogers Clark. The Warhawks will open a tough three-day tournament at Assumption against the host team on Tuesday afternoon.
“We'll give them a couple days off to get their legs under them. They were a little tired after the Toyota Classic and then two games back-to-back,” Wilson said. “We'll see some good teams down there. It's going to make us better.”
