Great Crossing girls' basketball saw itself reverting to last season's pattern of stumbling into the district and region playoffs with four consecutive losses to tip off February.
The only way to get on anything resembling a winning streak with the postseason looming was to win Tuesday night, which the Warhawks accomplished with a hard-fought, 58-50 win at East Jessamine.
GC's final margin was its largest of the night, thanks to a 22-13 surge in the fourth quarter that erased a modest 37-36 deficit.
Raegan Barrett led the Warhawks (13-12) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Timothi Williams added 13 points, including 8-for-10 from the free-throw line, and five assists.
Olivia Tierney (nine points), Ava Schureman (eight) and Leila Custard (six) all pitched in to help short-handed Great Crossing take down East Jessamine (13-13), which put up a similarly tough fight in a 59-56 Warhawk win two seasons ago.
There were six lead changes and six ties on the night, and the Jaguars enjoyed a slim margin at each of the first-half checkpoints, 13-9 after eight minutes and 26-23 at the half.
Great Crossing overcame 15 turnovers by holding East Jessamine to 27.9 percent shooting. Tierney and Schureman each notched a blocked shot to highlight the interior defense.
Jermyra Christian paced the Jaguars with 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Irma Hagins added 15 points. Those two combined for four 3-pointers, but East Jessamine collectively struggled to 6-for-35 from distance.
Free throws provided the winning margin. The Warhawks were a solid 20-for-26, while the Jaguars wound up below the break-even mark at 10-for-22.
Great Crossing is featured in the final Birds Nest Broadcasting Network webcast of the regular season when it hosts Lexington Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Listen to the game at news-graphic,com or on our YouTube platform, or watch on NFHS Network.
GC will play at Frankfort in the 41st District semifinals, date and time to be determined. The Warhawks won the same match-up in that round each of the past two years and swept this season's series by 34 and 27 points.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
