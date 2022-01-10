Every high school basketball coach hopes a team will evolve to the point where three, four, perhaps even five players can blend in off the bench without a drop-off in quality of play.
The season-changing moment is when hope becomes a well-founded, earnest expectation. After wrestling with a pair of key but thankfully temporary injuries over Christmas break, the Great Crossing girls appear to have broken that barrier.
Reinforcements kept an explosive start moving forward, and later even snapped the Lady Warhawks out of some momentary, mid-game doldrums, in a 69-40 home walloping of Woodford County on Saturday afternoon.
Ten different players scored and starters played just a blink of the eyes more than half the game as GC (11-5) extended the current winning streak to five games, one shy of the program record set in its inaugural season of 2019-20.
“That's probably the biggest thing over the break is we've got a bench now, and we can depend on them to keep it going,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “I always tell these girls nobody should play more than 25 minutes at the max. If we can get these people to come in like that and not skip a beat, that's huge right there.”
Ava Schureman led the Warhawks with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes. Timothi Williams matched Schureman's team-high 11 in the scoring column, while Olivia Tierney tallied 10 points, five rebounds and five steals. Rachel Smith supplied six assists.
Kaylee Ray and Chapel Brown led the second wave and weren't far off the double-digit threshold with nine points apiece, equaling Woodford County leaders Chloe Brown and Ella Webster.
It wasn't a vintage shooting day — GC connected at a 32.9 percent clip — but the Warhawks compensated by holding the Yellow Jackets (4-8) to 26.5 percent while harassing them into 22 turnovers.
“Basically two days off,” Wilson said of the recent snow storm that likely contributed to the hot-and-cold offense. “A few of them came in last night and put some shots up. I told them it was optional. But not bad. We're still trying to adjust to these new goals and rims (installed over the holidays). How many shots went right in but came right back out?”
The answer was not many during a run of 20 unanswered points in immediate response to Woodford County's 4-0 start.
Williams' steal and subsequent 3-point play, followed by Smith's step-back jumper just inside the 3-point arc, gave GC a lead it never relinquished.
Great Crossing wasn't nearly done, with a 3-pointer from Williams and consecutive hoops by Schureman extending the surge. Brown and Ray then stepped in and sandwiched bombs around a pair of Smith free throws.
“They're doing a real good job sharing the ball. When we get like that, we've got to go ahead and finish teams,” Wilson said. “We had a chance to put them away early.”
Threes by Brown early ind the quarter and Katie Pantaliono in the closing seconds kept Woodford County — coached by former UK and NBA G-League standout Erik Daniels — within 25-11 after eight minutes.
GC couldn't maintain that century mark pace, with Williams' steal and lay-up providing the only field goal in the first four minutes of the second period.
Schureman sank a 3-pointer to invigorate the attack, and freshman Kennedy Harrison wrapped a pair of inside buckets around another triple by the Jackets' Brown.
Ray hit from the left wing late in the half to make it a 39-24 margin.
“We had 31 points off the bench. If we can get that consistently, that will be great,” Wilson said. “That's scary for other teams.”
Brown's third trifecta of the afternoon brought Woodford County within a dozen to start the second half, but GC promptly replied with eight unanswered points. Williams connected from deep in the left corner to ignite the getaway.
“Then Olivia scored five straight points, boom boom boom, and we were right back up,” Wilson said. “We've just got to be consistent in doing it and doing the right things.”
Harrison, who has gained invaluable experience while spelling Raegan Barrett throughout her recovery from a foot ailment, added six points and nine rebounds for Great Crossing.
The Warhawks dominated the rebound category by seven, bench scoring by 16 and points off turnovers by a whopping margin of 29-7.
“Our rebounding is awesome,” Wilson said. “Ava had a double-double. Kennedy still had nine rebounds. That's awesome.”
Great Crossing moved Friday's snowed-out tripleheader against Madison Central to Wednesday with a 7:30 p,m. varsity tip. The Warhawks will go to Shelby County on Saturday.
Last winter's longest unbeaten streak was a modest four games.
“We're not where we want to be. I don't want us peaking now anyway. Just slowly keep getting better,” Wilson said. “It's building up their confidence, and the more confident they are, the better they play.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.