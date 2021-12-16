WINCHESTER — At the approximate quarter pole of the regular season, no two back-to-back quarters ever look alike for Great Crossing girls' basketball.
The Lady Warhawks demonstrated those dips and spikes on both ends of the spectrum this week, rallying from a slow start Tuesday at home to wallop Walton-Verona, 68-44, before tumbling from an impressive launch Wednesday against top-10 George Rogers Clark to a 71-50 fade-out at beautiful GRC Arena.
“A tale of two halves,” Great Crossing coach Glenn Wilson said of the latter performance. “We got off to a good start. It was just the things that get us beat. Not rebounding the ball, not blocking out, standing around and turning the ball over.”
After falling behind Walton-Verona by four points in the opening session, GC (4-3) ruled the second stanza by a 24-5 margin and further stretched its lead with a 16-9 edge in the third period.
“We came out slow. Then we woke up and had a good second quarter,” Wilson said. “I think the other team just ran out of gas. We had the horses to get up and down the court at a fast tempo.”
Timothi Williams drained four 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 22 points to turn away the Bearcats. Ava Schureman amassed 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, while Chapel Brown knocked down a pair of threes and wound up with nine points.
Raegan Barrett, Olivia Tierney and Williams each joined Schureman with multiple thefts, contributing to two dozen Walton-Verona turnovers.
The measuring stick game at GRC (4-1) started in similarly strong fashion. The Warhawks never trailed in an opening quarter that started with two Rachel Smith 3-pointers and finished with a third via fadeaway at the horn, all from the same right corner.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities in the first quarter where we missed a lot of layups,” Wilson said. “When you play a good team, every possession is critical.”
Great Crossing's lead crested at seven on Williams' drive to start the second period. GRC went on a 33-9 binge thereafter, taking full advantage of its size disparity at the rim while GC grew cold and increasingly frustrated.
“We stopped doing what we were doing the first quarter in attack mode,” Wilson said. “Then we just started doing 'I ball,' too much one-on-one, too much people standing around watching. You ain't gonna win many games like that, especially when you play good teams on the road.”
Even so, the Warhawks were within four points at the half.
Brianna Byars' 3-point play gave GRC its initial lead at 24-22 with 4:04 remaining in the second quarter. Smith's put-back later cut it back to two and briefly staved off the avalanche.
“They're good, big and physical, but hey, we were right there with 'em,” Wilson said.
Smith knocked down a deep three — she wound up with six, and 23 points — and trimmed the gap to 30-27 less than 90 seconds into the third chapter.
Great Crossing lost six-footer Barrett for the remainder of the quarter after her fourth foul on its next defensive possession, and the Cards promptly went on a tear in the paint. Byars' three-point play and a third-chance jumper by Asja Garrard book-ended a run of 10 unanswered points.
“We've got to keep her out of foul trouble,” Wilson said of Barrett. “That hurts a lot. That's almost 10 points a game right there.”
Consecutive threes from Williams and Smith triggered a 12-4 turnaround that twice knocked the deficit back into single digits.
GRC put it away with an 8-0 reply, all courtesy of the offensive glass, to christen the fourth quarter.
“We weren't attacking the basket, and the big thing is we always have the excuse we're getting fouled,” Wilson said. “Well, they didn't call it, so just don't worry about it. Get the ball to the rim.”
Byars piled up 23 points, seven points and six steals for the Cardinals. Tyra Flowers furnished 11 points and six boards. Trinity Gay scored eight of her 10 points in the first quarter to keep GRC afloat.
“They didn't do anything different second half than what they were doing first half,” Wilson said. “Like I told them, when we play smart, take care of the ball, rebound the ball, we do good things. When we don't do that, we struggle.”
GC's shooting percentage dipped from 38.8 percent against Walton-Verona to 30.9 percent at GRC.
Williams was in double digits again with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Tierney tacked on nine points and six rebounds. Schureman tore down a team-best nine boards.
The Warhawks travel to face a district foe they've dominated for two years, Western Hills, at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We've got to come in with the right mind frame,” Wilson said. “We can't come in thinking it's a cupcake, or we're going to be in trouble. That's not one of the best places to play on the road.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.