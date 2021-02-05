There were times Friday night when this year’s lone scheduled girls’ basketball Battle of the Birds looked every bit like two all-too-familiar teams playing against one another in a strange year.
Great Crossing nursed the lead from a high-octane, 24-point first quarter for the remainder of an otherwise frosty shooting night and beat Scott County for the first time ever in four tries, 61-51.
Braylee McMath persisted through a 7-for-23 evening from the field and 6-for-10 showing from the line to pile up 22 points, six rebounds and six assists along with Georgetown Community Hospital player of the game honors for Great Crossing (6-1).
Rachel Smith added 14 for the Lady Warhawks, who were without two of their three leading scorers, Timothi Williams and Raegan Barrett, for the second straight game after the program's return from a 14-day COVID-19 pause.
GC coach Glenn Wilson confirmed that his entire team will have cleared protocol and be eligible to play Saturday afternoon when it hosts Danville.
Ava Schureman (nine points, six rebounds, three steals), Lauren Tucker (eight points, five rebounds) and Hailey Ward (six points, six boards) all stepped up for the short-handed Lady Warhawks.
It was senior night for McMath, Ward and Tucker. The latter is a transfer student this season, but McMath and Ward spent multiple seasons across town and won a pair of 11th Region championships with Scott County.
They were motivated by three losses last season, although each one grew incrementally closer: 100-74, 93-71, and finally 74-63 in the region semifinals.
GC is the team with more experience across the board this winter, and the Lady Warhawks never trailed after their 24-11 binge in the first eight minutes. Smith and McMath each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Schureman another to build that advantage.
Scott County (3-6) settled down in its half-court defense, kept GC away from driving to the rim, let the law of averages kick in and allowed only six points in the second period.
Neither team shot better than 27 percent overall in the half, however, and Great Crossing held on to a 30-21 lead at the break.
McMath took advantage of Scott County’s ill-fated decision to foul her in the act of a desperation 50-footer by hitting three free throws after the third-period horn for a 45-33 margin.
GC inflated that to 56-38 early in the fourth quarter before SC scored 13 of the next 15 points to creep back into contention.
Kenady Tompkims (20 points, 18 rebounds) fueled that rally with her tireless effort at both ends of the court and was named Oser Paint & Flooring player of the game for the Lady Cards.
Tompkins is only nine points shy of 1,000 for her career. McMath eclipsed that mark at Great Crossing earlier this season and was presented with a commemorative ball before Friday’s contest.
Emma Price added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Maleiyah Moore combined 10 points with six boards for SC.
Great Crossing didn’t commit a turnover in the first half and had only four giveaways all night while harassing Scott County into 21.
Ward and Tucker combined for nine points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. McMath, who hadn’t missed a free throw all season until the first half, sank one of two in the final minute as GC beat SC by precisely the same score with which it won Tuesday at Frankfort.
The loss snapped Scott County’s modest two-game winning streak. The teams could play again in March if they both qualify for the 11th Region tourney once more.
