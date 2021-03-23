Home court in the 11th Region girls’ basketball quarterfinals for the third consecutive year wasn’t enough for Scott County to overcome cold shooting, foul trouble and a fired-up, longtime playoff nemesis Monday night.
Propelled to the lead by Lauren Walton’s five first-half 3-pointers, Lafayette controlled the tempo, made more efficient used of its trips to the free throw line and gutted out a 61-52 win.
Walton added a sixth trifecta and finished with a game-high 24 points for Lafayette (15-5), which ousted Scott County (10-9) from regions for the third time in the past eight seasons. Anaya Brown added 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“They were the absolute worst draw we could have got,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “They brought their kryptonite zone, and they jammed that middle. They were an experienced team. They played experienced.”
Lafayette’s triumphed in its first regional playoff appearance since a one-point semifinal loss to Franklin County in 2018.
Emma Price and Kenady Tompkins led SC with 15 points apiece. Price hit five of the Cardinals’ eight 3-pointers on a night when her team shot only 15-for-56 (26.8 percent) from the field and 14-for-25 (56 percent) at the line.
Tyra Young added 14 points and nine rebounds in 14 hard-nosed minutes off the SC bench. Tompkins, Young and Maleiyah Moore each fouled out.
Aside from Price and Tompkins, the remainder of Scott County’s starting lineup was only 1-for-16 from the field against Lafayette’s active zone. Fifteen turnovers also hurt the Lady Cards’ cause. Many points were left at the rim, contested and not.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well. We didn’t help ourselves a whole lot,” Helton said. “Free throws hurt us, and free throws kind of plagued us all year. For the game we shot 56 percent, and on the season, we were only 61. And they were key free throws.”
SC led 17-15 after one quarter thanks to a combined four 3-pointers from Price, Tompkins and Moore, matching Walton’s individual output for the Generals.
“I believe when she came in, she’d hit 16 on the season, and then she hit five in a half,” Helton said of Walton. “A couple of those we had a hand in her face, and a couple of those we lost her.”
Lafayette shot ahead by three at the half. Walton and Brown combined for 25 of the Generals’ 28 points at that stage.
Walton’s sixth bomb highlighted an 8-1 run that gave Lafayette a 46-35 lead with eight minutes remaining. Olivia Cathers scored six of her eight points in the third period for Lafayette.
“A couple times you just wondered what we were looking at, a couple of missed rotations,” Helton said. “Early on we were back and forth, back and forth. The third quarter they kind of stretched it out. We got in some foul trouble, and our depth at key positions went away. Both points guards who we’ve kind of thrown in there this year (Tompkins and Young) had some foul trouble.”
Young’s floater brought SC within five at the 5:52 mark, but it was too steep a climb for the Cards after Tompkins fouled out less than two minutes later.
And the Generals capitalized on their free throws. Brown buried 11 of 15. Walton and Gracie Grantz combined to knock down nine of 10.
The Lady Cards owned a 45-35 advantage on the boards but converted its 22 offensive rebounds into only 14 points.
“Tonight we got beat by a better team. Tonight they were better than us, and they were an angry team coming off getting upset (by Tates Creek) in the district championship," Helton said. "Coach (Allison) Denton does an incredible job with the zone. Four years ago, same thing. It was an eight-point game.”
SC rallied from five losses in its first six games to win the 42nd District title for the fifth consecutive season.
“I just can’t begin to say how proud I am of the growth we made this year,” Helton said. “We’ve come a long way. We still had some glaring deficiencies that we tried to mask. We did grow, and we did get better. We still had a run in us, and I was hoping to get a couple more practices in.
“Proud. Happy. Excited. Down. All the emotions I’m gonna go through over the next few hours, but know how much I love this little team," he added. “I told ‘em I had fun coaching ‘em. I love to win, but I had fun coaching this year. We had some big smiles in there and had some tears. I told them I hope they learned a little bit about basketball and a lot about life.”