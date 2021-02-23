McBrayer Arena has been the backdrop for moments both magical and heartbreaking in recent years for Scott County girls' basketball.
The Lady Cards experienced those same emotions in that order on the neutral court Tuesday night, when they saw an 11-point lead slip away in the final 7:11 of regulation and fell 62-58 in overtime to the Madison Southern Eagles.
Madison Southern (12-4) erased a five-point deficit in the last 14 seconds of the fourth quarter. Macie Daniels' 3-pointer first cut the Eagles' deficit to a pair.
Morgan Flannery then fouled Emma Price, who missed the first free throw but sank the second to give SC (4-7) a three-point with nine seconds to go.
Tara Wooten promptly pulled Southern even with a three and forced the extra session, and Samantha Cornelison dropped another bomb 11 seconds into overtime to give the Eagles a lead they would never relinquish.
Two free throws by Tyra Young closed the gap to one with 2:04 left, but Flannery answered with two and Cornelison hit another to close it out.
Scott County missed all four of its field goal attempts in overtime.
Emma Price led the Lady Cards with 18 points, though the Eagles held her to 5-for-22 from the field.
Fighting foul trouble all evening, SC senior Kenady Tompkins amassed 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots before picking up her fifth and final whistle. Tompkins played only 17 of the 36 minutes.
Maleiyah Moore (10 points, sic rebounds) and Young (seven points, seven rebounds and three assists) also provided a lift for Scott County, which led 32-18 after Tompkins hit two free throws to start the second half.
Lacie Parks nailed a 3-pointer in reply for Madison Southern, which would miss its next 13 from beyond the arc until the late heroics.
Moore's trifecta in the final minute of the third period stabilized SC's margin at double digits, 43-33, going into the fourth.
Madison Southern used a 13-2 run to tie it at 47, capped by Daniels' jumper with 2:54 left in regulation. Price put Scott County back on top, but Daniels answered with two free throws.
Tompkins restored the lead with two more from the line before she fouled out with 56 seconds to go in the fourth. Price and Young each swished a pair down the stretch, seemingly salting away the game before the Eagles whisked it out of the fire.
Cornelison led Madison Southern with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Daniels also dropped a double-double with 14 points, 15 boards and four blocked shots. The Eagles' top two scorers went a combined 6-for-23 from the floor.
Wooten also supplied 14 points off the bench.
Scott County won the 2018 and 2019 region championship games and lost a narrow decision in the 2020 final on the court at Eastern Kentucky University, which will host the semifinals and finals again in less than a month.
The Lady Cards look to stay in control of the 42nd District when they host Sayre at 6 p.m. Wednesday.