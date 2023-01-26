Girls' basketball: Madison Central, Pineville shoot past SC
An unforgiving segment of the girls' basketball schedule raged on this weekend for Scott County with losses Friday night in Richmond and Saturday afternoon in the Lady Cards' installment of the Dan Cummins Classic.
Madison Central backed up its mid-season reputation as an 11th Region contender with a 78-35 romp, while Pineville made its long drive pay dividends in a 79-58 triumph.
A rocky first-quarter sank SC (5-13) both days. Madison Central (14-4) exploded to a 26-6 lead on the way to its first win over Scott County since Jan. 9. 2017, while Pineville put up a 20-5 margin out of the gate in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
SC recovered slightly with an almost even second period at Central but still trailed 40-19 at the half, and the Indians put it way out of reach with another 22-7 gain in the third period.
The Lady Cards lost the turnover battle by a vast 27-8 disparity to the Tribe and shot only 31.6 percent from the field while their hosts connected at a 52.5 percent clip.
Maleiyah Moore led SC with 13 points and five rebounds. N'mya Summers added eight points.
Bailey Hensley propelled the Tribe with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Eden Carter contributed 13 points and four thefts. Brittany Campbell and Nataya Strader rounded out a quartet of double-digit scorers with 12 points apiece.
Saturday's revamped starting lineup couldn't slow down Pineville (15-5), The Lady Lions extended their early lead to 41-17 at halftime and 68-39 entering the fourth before the Cards finally cut a chunk out of the deficit.
Summers and Allison Mosby shared Scott County's team high of 16 points. Summers was a snazzy 5-for-6 from the field and 6-of-7 at the free-throw line. Mosby nailed three of SC's five 3-pointers. Moore notched nine points for the Lady Cards. Belle Banner added eight points and five rebounds.
Pineville went 18-for-26 from the line and transformed Scott County turnovers into 27 points.
Nadine Johnson (27 points, 10 rebounds, five steals) and Rachel Howard (15 points, 11 rebounds) each had a double-double for the Lady Lions out of the 13th Region. Abigale Jackson chipped in 14 points.
A week of road games awaits Scott County, which traveled Monday to Woodford County. The Lady Cards also play Friday at Sayre and Saturday at Bishop Brossart.
