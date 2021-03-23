Thirty days ago, Great Crossing girls’ basketball sent a resounding message with a 39-point blowout of Madison Southern.
It was the last time the Warhawks looked wholly healthy and completely cohesive. And drawing the revenge-minded Eagles on the road in the 11th Region quarterfinal turned out to be far from what the doctor ordered.
Madison Southern flipped Great Crossing’s five-point lead in the final 3:15 of regulation Monday night and walked away with only its second regional playoff win in history, 49-44.
Samantha Cornelison led all scorers with 21 points for Madison Southern (18-6), including a 3-pointer from the left wing that rolled around a friendly rim before dropping through to tie it at 42 with 2:09 remaining.
Reece Estep added 12 points, most notably a pair of tiebreaking free throws with 1:23 to go, and a game-high 17 rebounds.
Cornelison, Morgan Flannery and Lacie Parks (10 points, six rebounds) combined for five more points from the line to punctuate a 12-2 game-ending run by the Eagles. Scorer of more than 2,000 career points, Cornelison played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls.
Seemingly unable to miss when it rolled to an 83-44 win on Feb. 20, Great Crossing (11-8) couldn’t buy a basket down the stretch. The Warhawks missed seven of their final eight shots after Emma Boehm’s bucket off a drive-and-dish from Braylee McMath furnished their largest lead of 42-37.
An ill-advised foul on the ensuing inbounds play sent Parks to the line for one-and-one, and she sank both shots to begin the comeback.
McMath finished with nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals on a 3-for-20 night from the field.
Both teams shot a shaky 27 percent, but GC hade 19 more attempts. Madison Southern made up the difference at the line, where it out-scored Great Crossing 21-7 on the strength of 20 extra tries.
Raegan Barrett added nine points and nine rebounds before fouling out with just under two minutes remaining. Timothi Williams and Ava Schureman each supplied six points, with Schureman securing eight rebounds. Boehm supplemented her four points with a team-best 11 boards.
After leading 15-13 at the end of the opening period, Great Crossing trailed for most of the second quarter and the entire third before what looked like a potential game-winning push.
Both teams scored only two points in the final 4:23 of the third quarter, which ended with Madison Southern nursing the minimum 33-32 advantage.
Barrett’s 15-footer from the left baseline vaulted GC in front. Estep answered with two free throws, but the Warhawks scored the next five points, beginning with two from the line by Barrett after an offensive rebound.
McMath drew in the defense and dropped a dime to Barrett for another easy basket, and Lauren Tucker knocked down a jumper from just inside the 3-point arc on the right wing.
Boehm countered a hoop from Cornelison. Astonishingly, it proved to be GC’s next-to-last field goal.
McMath’s drive and drop-in was the Warhawks’ final stand, cutting their deficit to two with 34 seconds left. Her bid for a tying 3-pointer moments later rattled off the back rim and into the clutches of Parks.
In a far cry from its 13-for-27 showing beyond the arc in the February meeting – McMath, Williams and Rachel Smith combined for 57 points – GC was 3-for-17 from long range in the rematch.
Great Crossing won on the road in last year’s opening round at Madison Central before falling to Scott County in the semifinals.
The Warhawks launched this season with 10 wins in their first 12 games, then snapped a four-game skid with a district semifinal rout of Frankfort before a loss to Franklin County in that title game last Friday.
This story will be updated.