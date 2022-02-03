Girls' basketball: No. 2 GRC rolls in Cardinal clash
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Three minutes into Tuesday night's clash of Cardinals, host Scott County held a surprising 9-8 lead over the second-ranked team in Kentucky, George Rogers Clark.
An hour of real time later felt like light years after GRC exploded to an 81-32 win.
Field goal percentage and the turnover total were eerily identical for SC — 25 in each column — as the Cardinals (5-13) bid farewell to a three-game winning streak.
Kenady Tompkins led Scott County with 10 points in only 13 minutes before fouling out. Maleiyah Moore added nine points and matched the team high with four rebounds.
“We were up by one, and I felt like things were going OK,” SC coach Steve Helton. “Then I look up and KT has two fouls. Then Tyra (Young), two fouls. Maleiyah, two fouls. Then what do we do at that point?”
GRC (21-1) owned a 49-28 advantage on the glass, including 20 offensive rebounds leading to a matching total of second-chance points.
Ciara Byars led the visiting Cards with 29 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Byars hit three of GRC's four 3-pointers and also went 8-for-10 from the free throw line.
Tyra Flowers also delivered a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds while turning in three thefts. Trinity Gay contributed four takeaways and Makili Tabor three to the GRC total. GRC scored 33 points off turnovers.
After SC's early run, GRC scored 10 unanswered points to grab an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. It grew to 46-20 at the half and 67-26 through three.
Scott County didn't have much time to patch up any wounds: The Cards fought hard before falling at Bryan Station, 68-58, in a pivotal district game Wednesday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
You voted: