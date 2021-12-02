Scott County girls' basketball is in the tricky position of having to replace an injured senior with an eighth-grader in the starting lineup.
The Lady Cards are also up against an unforgiving schedule, owing return road trips to many rivals eager to unleash payback of a different sort.
It adds up to a work in progress for a program that's been a juggernaut in the 42nd District and 11th Region for the past five years. SC took one of those lessons on the fly Tuesday night in a 77-42 loss at North Laurel, a perennial power from the mountains.
Kenady Tompkins led Scott County with 13 points on 6-for-17 shooting. Tyra Young added 12 for the Cardinals, who shot 34 percent from the field and absorbed a 48-26 beating on the boards.
North Laurel held SC to two points in the second period while stretching its early 18-12 lead to a staggering 41-14.
The Jaguars — featuring a young roster themselves with three sophomores, three freshmen and two seventh-graders out of 10 players — simply flaunted more firepower and options.
Seven players produced at least six points for North Laurel, led by junior Emily Sizemore's 19 to go along with eight rebounds and four steals. Sophomore center Chloe McKnight added 14 points and seven rebounds, while lone senior Hailee Valentine piled up 13 points.
Sizemore hit all three of her attempts from 3-point range. Valentine also knocked down three from deep. The Lady Cards struggled to a 5-for-23 evening in that category.
North Laurel dominated in transition to the tune of 28 points off turnovers, scored 20 courtesy of the offensive glass, and was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line. SC only made three trips to the stripe, sinking one.
The Lady Cards are without Emma Price, who averaged 15 points per game a year ago, due to a knee injury sustained in their second scrimmage against Newport Central Catholic. Belle Banner filled in admirably with eight points and four rebounds in her initial career start.
Maleiyah Moore added nine points, four boards and three steals for SC, which will host Frederick Douglass at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a rematch of last year's 42nd District championship game. The Cards eked out that win for their fifth consecutive title.
There's no let-up with the Toyota Classic and Lexington Catholic's Traditional Bank Holiday Classic also looming before Christmas.
