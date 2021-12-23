It might get derisively called an old-school or even outdated idea in basketball's 3-point era, but if those shots aren't falling — especially at the high school level — it's probably a good idea to somehow get more layups.
Great Crossing followed that pattern Wednesday in the consolation round of the Assumption Christmas Tournament, forcing twice as many turnovers as the day before while coasting past Trimble County, 69-46.
Timothi Williams led the way with 24 points — one shy of her game-high total Tuesday in a 66-54 loss to Assumption — and punched GC's ticket to Thursday’s fifth-place contest, where it fell 71-59 to Montgomery County.
Rachel Smith supplied nine points, seven assists and five steals for Great Crossing (6-5) in its victory. Raegan Barrett and Leila Custard each added eight points, with Barrett tearing down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Held to 3-for-15 from 3-point range, with Williams sinking two of those, GC went 27-for-51 inside the arc. The Warhawks scored 24 points off turnovers and 15 by way of the offensive glass.
Great Crossing turned on the jets in the final four minutes of the opening period to notch a 19-5 lead that grew to 43-22 at the half. The Warhawks held their largest advantage of 58-25 late in the third quarter before the Raiders (1-8) went on a too-little, too-late binge.
Williams made four steals for GC, while Barrett bagged two to complement a pair of blocked shots.
Jolie Wilcoxson led Trimble County with 16 points. Addison Edmondson added 11 for the Raiders, who were held to 33.3 percent from the field.
GC trailed Assumption by a manageable margin of 28-24 at halftime in the opening round. Olivia Tierney knocked down a pair of threes to get the Warhawks' feet planted after a frosty start, and baskets by Smith and Williams combined with a block by Kennedy Harrison gave them momentum going into the break.
Ava Schureman's basket sliced the gap to 30-27, and a Williams three tied it at 39 with 1:50 remaining in the third. It was a rare development on the day for Great Crossing, which misfired on 22 of its 26 tries from long range.
The Rockets replied with a 13-4 run.
In addition to Williams' season-high 25 points, Tierney tallied 10, Barrett eight, Smith six and Schureman five for the Warhawks.
Delaney Cooper and Geriann Ackermann each put up 15 points to lead Assumption (8-1). Zoe Thompson supplied 11 points, while Taryn Morris mustered 10.
As was the case against Assumption, Great Crossing endured a fateful cold snap against Montgomery County after tying the game.
Tierney’s steal set up two free throws from Barrett to knot the game at 31 going into the half, but the Indians used a 15-6 third quarter to take advantage.
That lead extended to 54-39 with 6:28 left, and the Warhawks nudged no closer than eight down the stretch.
Williams finished with 20 points for an average of 23 in the tournament. Barrett had 13 and Smith 12. MoCo’s Savannah Parker served up 20 points and 16 rebounds.
GC takes on South Oldham at noon Monday to tip off another three-day holiday tourney, this time at Bourbon County.
